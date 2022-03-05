NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Demonbreun Hill neighbors have growing crime concerns after they say shootings have become far too common.

Early Saturday morning, a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she left a bar, fired shots into the air, and injured a 48-year-old woman sleeping in an apartment across Demonbreun Steet.

John Kraft and Kristin Galiano were asleep in an apartment above the victim in the 1505 building. They were woken up by the gunfire.

“I was just asleep and all of a sudden I thought I was dreaming about gunshots and I asked [John] do you have a gun? And then we ran outside, we saw all the cop cars, and then it just seemed real, like we don’t want to go out past 9 o’clock now because it seems like things get pretty bad once it gets dark around here,” Galiano said.

Kraft said gunfire is something he’s heard outside his apartment before.

“I knew exactly what it was because since I’ve been back full time in Nashville, since June I’ve heard this about 15 different occasions. It’s been that frequent,” Kraft said.

Prior to Saturday morning’s shooting, Metro police records show four shootings on the same stretch of Demonbreun over the past year, including a fatal shooting on April 17.

A woman named Kathleen, who didn’t want to share her last name, said she’s also a neighbor who’s concerned.

“It’s just really unsettling and it feels unsafe to be in the area,” Kathleen said.

In August, Metro Police Chief John Drake announced an increase in patrols after multiple shootings in the area.

“Metro Nashville has been out here a lot and they do a lot of stations, especially like on the weekends when it’s more high traffic of crowds,” Kathleen said. “So it’s surprising this continues to happen.”

MNPD also added a camera system called “Sky Cop” to monitor activity in the area.

“Maybe if we get started investigating where they’re coming from and finding a solution how to stop it. I feel like it’s been happening a lot; I feel like Demonbreun Steet was not like this two years ago,” Kraft said.

If things don’t turn around, Kraft believes it could hurt Demonbreun in the long run.

“It’s disheartening, especially for the amount of money that we pay to live on Demonbreun Street, feeling like you’re in constant jeopardy, it makes me want to leave Nashville or it makes me want to move outside the city,” Kraft said.