NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you ask Tony Zavitson what’s one of the most dangerous roads in Nashville, he’ll say McCall Street in South Nashville without hesitation.

“This whole area,” he said. “They love to speed over here.”

For the last six years, Zavitson has dealt with speeders, street racers, and has even replaced his mailbox numerous times.

“Within the first six months I woke up one morning and my mailbox was in bits across the yard, and I was like, ‘Well…okay,'” he said.

Speeders have crashed in front of his home, wrecked his neighbors cars, and two of his neighbors lost their lives in 2022 after being hit by a speeding car while backing out of their driveway.

“They just come through here so fast, and they like to shoot guns out of the window,” said neighbor Justin Sloat.

Sloat also lives off McCall Street and said the street racers are not only speeding, but shooting as well.

“They’re just driving by, pointing the gun straight up in the air, and emptying full clips,” he said.

After neighbors said hundreds of people were out street racing this past weekend, many are getting fed up.

“I’ve been hearing about McCall since…very heavily since last spring,” said Ginny Welsch, councilwoman for District 16.

Welsch said she’s heard the suggestions for speed humps, but said because McCall is classified as an arterial street, they aren’t eligible for them.

“The truth of the matter is that street is limited on what we can do because of the type of street it is,” she said. “It’s not the runaround, that’s the fact.”

Welsch said she has been working with the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) to implement other traffic calming measures.

“So NDOT is looking at potentially (adding) stop signs in different places, perhaps a stop light, putting in a crosswalk near the school,” she said. “They are doing studies to gather the data now.”

Welsch said there are also plans for a pilot program to analyze this street that will begin next year.

She said she’s also talked to Metro police, but Metro doesn’t have enough manpower to monitor the area full time.

“The real thing that’s going to work is enforcement, but we just don’t have the person power (to) effectively enforce,” she said.

Zavitson said he’ll continue to speak out and fight to make sure measures are taken to improve the road.

“I want to help make my neighborhood better,” he said. “I want to be able to spread awareness and help make this neighborhood great for everybody and safer for everybody.”

Welsch said she encourages her constitutes to continue reaching out to her by phone or via email when it comes to this and other issues in her district.