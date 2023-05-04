ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A late-night crash in Antioch killed one passenger, injured three others, and sent the driver on the run. The incident also sparked discussions among community members about the dangers of speeding.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Anderson Road in the Priest Lake neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Police said a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee sped around the bend of Anderson Road, veered off the roadway, hit a pole and a guardrail, and stopped in the middle of the intersection.

A resident of the home behind the guardrail told News 2 the barrier was intentionally installed due to frequent speed-related crashes in their front yard.

Another Antioch resident said the back of his pickup truck was recently clipped by a speeding driver.

Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, who represents District 29, said people in the area have come to her with concerns over speeding and street racing.

“This is a problem we’re seeing around the city where people are coming to areas that are attractive to them and they are recklessly driving or joyriding,” said Porterfield. “Myself and other councilmembers are working really hard with MNPD and NDOT to address this issue.”

She said she’s worked with the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently to install speed cushions on the street parallel to Wednesday night’s crash.

Porterfield’s area was selected following a traffic study. There have been three traffic projects within the last few months.

“We have to have a multi-tiered approach and we have to have the partners working together,” said Porterfield. “The NDOT side is to try and do some preventative measures, and then I work with MNPD to do some enforcement measures.”

According to Porterfield, she requested increased police presence in the area and policy changes to make the neighborhood a less attractive place for joy riders.

“I actually spoke with the commander just a few days ago,” said Porterfield. “They’re already in the process of having extra patrols out here.”

In addition, the councilwoman said the community has advocated for a ninth police precinct in the area. The groundbreaking on that project will happen in the coming weeks.

“There’s also a message to people that are doing this undesirable behavior that don’t live in our community to let them know that this is not the community for that,” said Porterfield. “This is will not be a community that’s attractive to you to joy ride and to speed.”

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man died at the scene of Wednesday night’s crash while three other passengers, ages 25, 22, and 21, were brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Metro Police are still working to identify and locate the driver of the stolen vehicle, who ran away from the scene after officers arrived.