NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a multi-agency drug bust in East Nashville.

According to officials, around 8:30 a.m., the 18th Judicial District Drug and Violent Task Force and the Tennessee Highway Patrol SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant on a home on Brunswick Drive.

Metro Police said investigators found Desmond Taylor Jr. in possession of felony amounts of various drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine. Officers said they also recovered re-packaging materials, cash, and a firearm.

Taylor was taken into custody and is now faced with 11 separate charges.