NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lengthy investigation into the February 2021 shooting of 32-year-old David Hernandez has led to the indictment of two people on charges of first-degree murder.

Hernandez was found dead in a car near downtown Nashville after police said they received a call from a passing motorist who reported seeing a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. The car was on the wrong side of the street and had hit another parked vehicle, the caller explained.

When officers arrived at the location in the 900 block of Morrison Street, they said Hernandez’s foot was still on the gas pedal. Investigators also spotted multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

At the time, police said they suspected the gunshots came from inside the vehicle, and after several months of investigation, they were reportedly able to piece the events together.

Carlissia Jones (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Dimetrius Ford (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dimetrius Ford, 31, and his girlfriend, Carlissia Jones, 24, are believed to have traveled to Nashville a few days prior to the alleged homicide. The night of the incident, police said Ford is alleged to have called Hernandez and given him instructions to drive to Morrison Street.

Investigators suspect the incident was tied to the illegal drug trade.

While Jones was recently arrested on the indictment by deputy U.S. Marshals in Clarksdale, Mississippi, authorities said finding Ford was a bit easier. Ford is currently incarcerated in Rutherford County, where he is charged in the March 2021 murder of Carlos Vazquez.

Officials said Jones will be returned to Nashville in the near future.