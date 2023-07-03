BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Nearly $10,000 worth of plants were stolen from “Fresh”, a locally-owned farm stand in Bellevue, according to owner Shaun Daugherty.

“That’s a big hit for a small business,” said Daugherty.

Now, Daugherty is working to track down who did it.

The owner of Fresh, located at 8250 Highway 70 South, said his security cameras caught a man and woman on their property around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, July 1. He said they were there for about 45 minutes, loading expensive plants, but no produce, into their vehicle.

The owner filed a police report and shared security images to Fresh’s social media accounts, garnering about a thousand reposts from community members.

“I think people in the community feel the same way I do, they want to put a stop to that kind of thing,” said Daugherty. “We have to stand up for our small businesses, as well as our homes in the area. We’re going to catch these people and we’re going to prosecute them when you do this kind of stuff. It’s just not right.”

For a decade, Daugherty said he has respected the honor system. Anyone can come to his stand and take what they need, even if they’re not open. Daugherty just asks that you’re honest and leave money for what you’re taking.

“Over the years, we’ve had many people steal five, ten dollars worth of stuff and I figure if they need the food that bad, I’m not going to pursue something like that, that’s not a big deal to me,” said Daugherty. “This is bigger.”

The owner said this isn’t going to make them to change their business model or put up fences, he just wants these people to be held accountable and for others to be deterred from these crimes.

Any tips? Contact Metro Police.