NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the next three months, the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) is testing a special coating on a small portion of 5th Street as part of a project to cool off Music City’s streets.

“In an effort to combat the Urban Heat Island Effect in Nashville, NDOT is testing a product that cools pavement surface temps,” the department tweeted on Wednesday, July 26. “Cooler surface temps in turn lead to cooler ambient temperatures.”

This experiment that could change the way Nashville’s roads are paved by using a cool seal to reflect sunlight and help cool down the surrounding area.

According to NDOT, a regular street reflects 10% of sunlight, but a cool seal street reflects between 40% and 50%. This not only lowers the street temperature, but also the temperature of the surrounding area.

“It should stay 15 to 20 degrees cooler,” NDOT Assistant Director Phillip Jones said.

The typical paved road in Nashville has a fog seal, but if the cool seal works, NDOT will consider it using it for the hottest areas in the city.

“This is something that we’ve done in coordination with the mayor’s administration…to help in regards to global warming and the heat island here in Davidson County,” Jones added.

NDOT said it plans to test this product over the next few months to see how it works. If it proves successful, officials believe a simple repaving will not only preserve Metro streets, but also help those who live and work around them stay cooler.

Meanwhile, this paving product is one of several tools meant to combat urban heat in Music City.

Earlier this year, Metro Nashville launched an interactive heat map. Dozens of volunteers scoured 100 square miles of Davidson County last summer to collect temperatures for the map — along with other data, like public health, income, and race — to show which neighborhoods suffer the most on hot days.

Follow this link to check out the Nashville heat map or learn more about actions you can take to prepare for extreme heat, which officials expect to increase in frequency, duration, and intensity due to climate change.