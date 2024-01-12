NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the department is prepared to make sure you’re safe on Nashville’s roads as winter weather approaches.

With more than 100,000 gallons of brine, a combination of granular salt and water already mixed and loaded into trucks, NDOT crews said they’re ready to tackle whatever weather hits Middle Tennessee. In an interview with News 2, officials explained how a hydrometer device is used for mixing the brine.

“Until it gets to 23% salt, this is how we test the density of the salt in the water,” said Phillip Jones, the assistant director of NDOT. “We always prepare for the worst because it’s just a weather prediction. While we count on using that, we have to prepare for the worst because with the temps that are following this, the faster we can get this cleared off the road, the easier it will be to maintain the roads while we’re down in the double digits.”

When NDOT starts taking care of the roadways is all weather dependent. With the rainfall playing a factor, crews are now waiting for dry asphalt. If road condition deteriorate once it does start to snow, of the 56 lane miles the department controls, hospital and emergency service routes will be the main focus.

“If you get that window between rain and snowfall accumulation on the roads, it gives us an opportunity to get pre-treatment of brine down, which is just a layer of salt which traffic actually helps work that into the asphalt,” said Jones.

As the rain subsides and NDOT crews get out to treat the roads, their message to drivers is as follows:

“We do ask people to stay back, that way we’re not spraying it on your windshields or on your cars, but if they’ll just give us some room, we’ll get it down and get out of the way,” said Jones.