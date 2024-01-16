NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials prepared 100,000 gallons of brine before Middle Tennessee’s winter snowfall this week.

Officials told News 2 their work is continuing, and the process of snow removal is a work in progress.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the focus shifted from primary roadways to secondary routes. Fortunately, the snow consistency is dryer, so road treatments are having an opportunity to bond to the asphalt, keeping it from getting icy. While NDOT snow removal teams spent a lot of time on their primary routes, News 2 asked officials how the accumulation from Monday, Jan. 16, impacted their efforts to expand their snow removal process to additional roadways.

“Because the snowfall was so continuous, yes, we never got off of our primaries and I think it stopped snowing around 3:30/5 yesterday afternoon, and by that time anything we had done had covered completely up, but we were able to work through the night to at least get a lane on most of those. So we’re still doing a lot of the clean up on most of the primaries and starting to work on a lot of the ramps on Briley Parkway and some of the main pikes,” said Phillip Jones, the assistant director of operations for NDOT.

With more snow expected again soon, the department is currently planning how to handle the second half of the week.

“It’s some tough conversations, main thing is keeping the equipment up and keeping things in good shape so we can keep crews in. We’ve been on 12-hour shifts since Saturday morning, so while the guys are working, they are getting some rest, so we’ve got enough men to continue that. I anticipate and we plan for worse-case scenarios, so we’re prepared to go through this next weekend. So we’re ready, we’ve got plenty of salt, plenty of calcium,” said Jones.

As those roadways clear, crews will move to their call-in list for areas requested by residents.

To make a request, click here. Those roads will be taken care of on a first come, first serve basis.