NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for two suspects who allegedly spray painted hate messages on homes in a Nashville neighborhood early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, March 19, Metro police released doorbell video footage of two suspects who were seen spray-painting hate messages on homes in the Sylvan Park area.

According to Metro police, the two individuals spray-painted swastikas and hate messages on at least five homes in the area.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 615-742-7463.