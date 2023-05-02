NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend, plan to arrive earlier than you originally planned.

Nissan Stadium is expecting a full house for all three nights.

With over 70,000 people descending to Nissan Stadium up against normal Nashville traffic, it could get chaotic if people don’t leave early enough.

That’s why one Brentwood native is sharing her Atlanta Taylor Swift experience from last weekend, which has now blown up on social media.

“I just said people really need to know what they’re about to experience. Not just Taylor Swift but everything that goes with going to the biggest concert. Within hours it had hundreds of comments and questions, and I was like, ‘Okay, wow, people really did need to hear this,'” said Emily Fengler, Owner of Tailor My Travels.

When Fengler got back home on Sunday, she shared 12 helpful tips on Facebook for future Swiftie concert-goers to prepare everyone in Nashville for what they’re about to experience.

Facebook post by Emily Fengler, Owner of Tailor My Travels.

“The time waiting in line was unprecedented. You’ve got all these hungry people who have to use the bathroom and are trying to get to their seats. All of these things, the wait times were 40 to 50 minutes long for everything,” Fengler said.

A few of her tips include arriving much earlier than you ever planned to go; do not bother driving; schedule a rideshare; or your best option, walking.

“Have either a loved one or an Uber drop them several blocks away or over on the downtown side, and then walk over the bridge because I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to get close to the stadium. I mean, if you have a parking pass, I would get there as early as you can,” Fengler said.

Nissan Stadium told News 2, “Parking is sold out, so if you do not already have a parking pass, we recommend planning your transportation ahead of time by utilizing rideshare or a parking location outside of the stadium campus.”

The rideshare dropoff/pickup spot is located in Lot E, where you can find more details here.

If you’re walking from Broadway, Fengler suggests leaving even earlier and adding additional time just for the walkover.

“Don’t be going there when things are going to open. Get downtown early so you can have time to even get to the front gates, because just even getting to the gates is going to be a challenge,” Fengler said.

Fengler said she received several questions from moms asking about breast pumps and where moms can pump in Nissan Stadium.

We followed up with Nissan, who said, “Breast pumps are allowed in; they just need to be checked in with security at the gates as you walk in. The Ascension Saint Thomas ‘Mamava pods’ for nursing mothers are located in the Wesley Mortgage Club lobby (first level of stadium, west side club entrance lobby).”

“If you’re going to pay all this money, you want to be able to maximize your whole time there,” Fengler said.