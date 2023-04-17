NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comedian Nate Bargatze broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena Saturday with his Be Funny Tour in his hometown of Nashville.

Bargatze broke the venue’s attendance record with 19,365 people, according to a release.

The Old Hickory native began his comedy career performing stand-up at Zanies in Nashville and has grown to be an international success story.

“My first visit to Bridgestone Arena was to watch a Nashville Kats arena football game with my family and now wife and I have been going since they opened. When I started comedy, I would find myself daydreaming about coming home to play Bridgestone, but never really thinking it would happen. It will take me a while to wrap my head around it. All the people coming to the show, I can never repay you for allowing me to get to this point. Thank you, Thank you, and Thank you,” said Bargatze.

“It is incredible to have someone from Middle Tennessee who grew up coming to Bridgestone Arena to watch events be able to come here and perform for the largest crowd we’ve ever hosted,” added EVP of Entertainment and Venues, David Kells.

Bargatze's tour continues with stops across the country through November.