NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 50 members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville will join the March for Israel on Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

“This is one of those major events in our lifetime when it’s crucial for the Jewish people to stand together,” said Rabbi Saul Strosberg of Nashville’s Congregation Sherith Israel.

Rabbi Strosberg said as serious as the moment is, there will be a sense of joy and optimism in Washington D.C. and the belief in a better tomorrow.

“You’re going to hear calls for peace. You’re going to hear calls for hope,” said Strosberg. “You’re not going to hear death to anyone. You’re not going to hear denial of anybody’s right to existence. You’re going to hear an end to all innocent suffering and you’re going to hear a call for partnership in the future.”

Strosberg said the march is an opportunity to thank the country’s leaders for the aid they’ve given Israel so far and ask for more to come.

“We’re standing for the United States’ support in partnership with Israel and we’re standing for the pursuit of good against evil,” said Strosberg.

He said the Davidson County Jewish community is receiving an unprecedented amount of support from state and local government, which includes: the TBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and non-Jewish religions and organizations.

The March for Israel is happening in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

It will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the National Mall. To watch the march live, click here.