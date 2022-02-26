NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite a loss to Tampa Bay, the Nashville Predator’s 2022 Stadium Series marked the fifth-largest crowd in NHL history.

For native Nashvillians, hosting the Stadium Series marked a huge milestone for their hometown.

“I’ve lived here all my life, 66 years old, and I’ve seen how it’s grown. We were really happy when we got pro sports here in town,” Nashville native David Patton said. “We’ve been season ticket [holders] since 2006, had the same seats each year.

David Patton was not only born and raised in Nashville, but he also raised two daughters in Music City. They offer a perspective some might not recognize today.

“The Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators made Nashville a safe city to go downtown. Growing up we didn’t go downtown and when the Predators came, that’s when we started seeing the growth in Nashville’s downtown area that is going today strong,” daughter Dee Patton said.

The Pred’s 2017 Stanley Cup run also positioned Nashville to host major events, like the NFL Draft and the Grand Prix.

“I’m a big hockey guy, always been a big hockey guy, and one of the things I actually said this weekend is, ‘I’m glad to see that Nashville’s really latched onto the Preds and it’s become a hockey town,” said Rob Wisniewski, who traveled from New Jersey for the game.

Despite living hundreds of miles away, Ian Booth traveled from Virginia to see the game.

“I grew up a Paul Kariya fan and when he got traded here, I followed him to the team,” Booth said. “It means everything, especially to be here after missing the Cotton Bowl; I was upset I had to miss that game. So when I found out they were hosting this one, I was not going to miss it at all.”

This weekend’s Stadium Series further cements Nashville as a town bringing sports fans together.

“We’re happy the NHL’s recognizing Nashville as a hockey city and we’re glad to have so many people come to us,” Lori Patton said.

“And we’d love to see a baseball team,” David Patton laughed.

A total of 68,619 fans attended the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium.