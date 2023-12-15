NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Weekends in Nashville can get pretty packed but what were the top 10 events of 2023?

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. released its list of this year’s biggest draws based on hotel demand and rooms sold in Music City.

The determining factor for many events in the top 10 is multi-night stadium shows.

“Nissan Stadium holding two nights of a major concert concentrated on a Friday and Saturday is a big benefit for our hotel community. Stadium concerts emerged as a driving force in our industry in 2023, delivering impressive numbers in room nights sold. Our strongest tourism weekends this past year were powered by multi-night stadium shows from George Strait, Taylor Swift and Luke Combs, and sporting events also showed up in our top ten weekends,” explained Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

But sporting events at Bridgestone Arena, conventions and family events like graduations also bring the crowds to Nashville.

“It should be noted that those concert weekends also included other demand drivers, notably the George Strait weekend also had shows at Bridgestone Arena both nights and Taylor Swift weekend included college graduation ceremonies, including Oprah Winfrey as TSU’s commencement speaker, and Janet Jackson played Bridgestone Arena on that Thursday. As well, major conventions, Predators games, Nashville SC, Vanderbilt football and concerts at venues like Ryman Auditorium and Ascend Amphitheater drove demand over several weekends,” said Ivey.

Nashville’s economy has always been hospitality driven and Ivey credits the long-term strategy for 2023’s success.

“These numbers point to the success of a major event strategy that we started working on 20 years ago to drive leisure visitation. We also market the city year-round so that even on weekends without large events, these numbers reflect the popularity of Nashville as a destination. Our strategy to book major conventions also is reflected in these strong numbers.”

Rank Weekend Hotel Occupancy Hotel Demand/Rooms Sold Major Events 1 July 28-29 94.6% 74,265 George Strait, Chris Stapleton Concert, two nights at Nissan Stadium; 50 Cent Concert @ Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 28th and Sam Smith @ Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, July 29th 2 May 5-6 94.2% 74,242 Taylor Swift Concert, three nights at Nissan Stadium; Lipscomb University, Belmont University, TSU and Trevecca Nazarene University Graduation on Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th; Nashville SC vs. Chicago @ Geodis Park on Saturday, May 6th ; Craft Brewers Assn met from 5/4-5/11; Trevor Noah at Ryman May 5,6,7 3 April 14-15 94.3% 73,667 Luke Combs Concert, two nights at Nissan Stadium; Predators played the Colorado Avalanche on April 14th for their last home game of the season; Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Inc. met from 4/15-4/19; Lady A @ Ryman Auditorium 4/14-4/15 4 May 31-Apr 1 92.2% 71,810 Predators played the St. Louis Blues on April 1st; Kane Brown @ Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 31st ; HLTH.co met from 3/23-3/31 5 May 19-20 90.7% 71,470 Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks Concert one night at Nissan Stadium; American Academy of Physician Associations met from 5/19-5/24 6 Oct 13-14 91.3% 71,337 Vanderbilt home college football game vs. Georgia; Darius Rucker @ Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, October 14th; Nashville SC vs. New England @ Geodis Park on Saturday, October 14th; 5. Assn for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies met from 10/14-10/17 7 March 24-25 90.3% 70,142 Predators played the Seattle Kraken on March 23rd and 25th; John Mayer Concert @ Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 24th; Nashville SC vs. Cincinnati @ Geodis Park on Saturday, March 25th; The Cheer Expo had their event from 3/23-3/27 8 Feb 17-18 88.6% 69,026 Predators played the Bruins and Panthers on February 16th and 18th; Adam Sandler Live @ Bridgestone Arena on February 17th; Natl Wild Turkey Federation met 2/14-2/18; Dassault Systemes wrapped up their meeting on 2/16 9 July 21-22 87.6% 68,762 Ed Sheeran concert two nights at Nissan Stadium 10 June 23-24 86.2% 67,963 NASCAR Superspeedway 2023 Ally 400; NHL Awards began with the Broadway Block Party Featuring Brother’s Osborne and Mitchell Tenpenny on Monday, June 26th; Million Dollar Round Table met from 6/24-6/28

Coming up in 2024, Nissan Stadium is set to host Morgan Wallen for three nights in May, Zach Bryan in June and Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band in August.