NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman with multiple outstanding warrants for assault is the newest addition to this week’s list of “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives out of Nashville.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each week, it features 10 people who are considered to be some of the “most violent” offenders in Nashville.

Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, almost half are wanted on homicide or murder charges.

The majority of suspects on this week’s list have been on the run for several weeks, and in some cases, years. At the top of the list is one of three brothers wanted in connection with a January double murder. While his two brothers have been arrested, Keondre Wells is still at large.

However, this week’s list also features a new addition: a woman wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to an alleged assault and burglary. Since its inception on Oct. 19, 2022, the list has aided police in capturing several wanted fugitives.

During a June 29 interview, MNPD Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects received by that point had led to an arrest.

With the apprehension of Christopher Hulka, who was wanted for vehicular homicide, last week, at least 73 of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” suspects have been arrested. Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Sept. 20.

1. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Keondre Wells, 21, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has repeatedly appeared on the list for the past two months.

Police said Keondre and his two brothers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field. All three brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders. Keondre and his brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

Police said one of the three brothers, 20-year-old Deshawn Wells, was arrested on July 18 after investigators received a tip that he was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Then, 24-year-old Chadwick Wells was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on 15th Avenue North. Anyone with information on Keondre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

3. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police reported.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, police said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. He has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since being featured as the police department’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on June 28. Reed’s last location is unknown.

4. Glenwan L. Hobson

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation, according to Metro police.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was recently added back to the list. Police said Hobson was last seen in North Nashville.

5. Diego Camaja-Santiago

Diego Camaja-Santiago (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Diego Camaja-Santiago, 23, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated rape with bodily injury and two counts of statutory rape. He was first featured on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 16. His last location is unknown.

6. Ladonte J. Groves

Ladonte Groves (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ladonte Groves, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and domestic assault, according to Metro police. He was first featured on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 16. His last location is unknown.

7. Karl A. Terry

Karl A. Terry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Karl Terry, 30, is wanted for a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, felon in possession of a weapon, domestic assault, attempt to influence a witness and vandalism.

Terry was previously arrested in Memphis after he was connected to a Jan. 5 shooting at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway in Nashville.

Police said Terry got into an argument with two women at a Demonbreun Street bar, and the argument continued outside. He then followed the woman in his vehicle, rolled down his window and fired a single shot at them, authorities reported.

One of the women was hit in the upper back, but her injuries were non-life threatening. Terry also has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago. He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. According to investigators, his last location is unknown.

8. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

9. Aury Newsom

Aury Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism, according to the MNPD.

Newsom has repeatedly been featured on the list since Nov. 30, 2022, when he appeared as the police department’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive. The charges against him stem from a May 27, 2022 incident in which Newsom reportedly shot his girlfriend twice in the upper leg.

The woman told police Newsom woke her up and started yelling at her, but she didn’t know why. She then reportedly stood up and picked up their 3-month-old baby from a bassinet. The woman said she was shot while holding the baby.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening, and the baby was not injured, according to police. Investigators have been looking for Newsom for over a year since the alleged shooting. His last location is unknown.

10. Archangalena F. Tassy

Archangalena F. Tassy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Archangalena Tassy, 39, is a new addition to the list this week. She is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to an alleged assault and burglary, according to Metro police.

The charges against her include two counts of assault with bodily injury, aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated burglary and kidnapping with risk of bodily injury. Her last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.