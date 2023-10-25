NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of statutory rape is the newest addition to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of wanted fugitives following multiple arrests this week.

The police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is updated every Wednesday on the Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each week it features 10 people who are often considered to be some of the “most violent” offenders in the city.

Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, almost half are wanted on homicide or murder charges.

After months of searching for three brothers who were featured on the list after each being indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and premeditated murder, the final brother, Keondre Wells, was taken into custody in Newton, Mass., Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Also arrested this week was Karl Terry, who was wanted for a grand jury indictment charging him in a Jan. 5 shooting that injured a woman in downtown Nashville. Now, police have added another suspect to the top of their list, Tyrone Walker.

Detectives have been searching for Walker for some time now in connection with an August 2021 murder. However, they’re hoping tips from the public can help bring him into custody. Terrance Boyd, who is accused of rape, was also added to this week’s list.

Within the last year, just over 70% of people on the “Most Wanted” list have been arrested. Officials largely attribute the arrest rate to tips from the public. Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of October 25.

1. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Tyrone Walker, 29, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has repeatedly appeared on the list since July 12 after being named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.

Police said the charge is related to the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr. The 39-year-old was reportedly found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times.

The investigation into Holmes’s death led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman, officials reported.

In addition to the murder charge, Walker has also been indicted on charges for felon in possession of a weapon, felony probation violation and four counts of failure to appear. Police said his last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 20, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

3. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police said.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, officials said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. He has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since being featured as the police department’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on June 28. Reed’s last location is unknown.

4. Terrance Boyd

Terrance Boyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terrance Boyd, 43, is a new addition to the list this week. Police said he is wanted on an outstanding warrant for statutory rape by an authority figure. His last location is unknown.

5. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 30, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, detectives determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. Abernathy has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since early February. His last location is unknown.

6. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

7. John G. Lewis

John G. Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Lewis, 28, is wanted on eight outstanding warrants involving assault, burglary and drug offenses, according to Metro police.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment with a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He first appeared on the list on Sept. 27. Authorities said his last location is unknown.

8. Devon S. Smith

Devon S. Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Devon Smith, 38, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism, police reported. He first appeared on the list on Oct. 11. Smith’s last location is unknown.

9. Honold S. Bilbrey

Honold S. Bilbrey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Honold Bilbrey, 40, is wanted on several outstanding warrants related to alleged burglaries out of Nashville, according to authorities.

The charges against him include two counts of burglary nonresidential, two counts of burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property and vandalism.

Bilbrey has a history of burglary offenses, with multiple previous charges out of neighboring jurisdictions. In September 2021, Bilbrey was arrested after he reportedly stole a car and drove it into Mt. Juliet, where a license plate reader detected the vehicle and alerted police.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left it running and unlocked. Bilbrey and his alleged accomplice were arrested after abandoning the vehicle and running into a wooded area.

At the time, Bilbrey was also wanted out of Ashland City and Knox County for a probation violation, five counts of felony burglary and two counts of criminal simulation. He was added to the list on Sept. 27. Police said his last location is unknown.

10. George K. Griffin

George K. Griffin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

George Griffin, 20, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a fireworks violation. Griffin was added to the list on Oct. 11. Police said his last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.