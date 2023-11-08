NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a number of suspects considered to be the city’s “Most Wanted” fugitives, including a man with nine outstanding warrants.

The police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is updated every Wednesday on the Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children.

Of the suspects on this week’s list, three are wanted on homicide or murder charges, one is accused of statutory rape and the rest are facing charges for alleged assaults or burglaries. The newest addition has nine warrants for multiple violent offenses.

Some of the people listed have been on the run for months, while other cases have stretched on for years. However, the “Most Wanted” list has aided police in several arrests, with just over 70% of people on the list arrested within the last year.

Just within the past week, police have located two people wanted on homicide and murder charges. Marcus Gurley was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in connection with a deadly shooting at a park in East Nashville.

Investigators also took Perry Reed into custody on Monday, Nov. 6, ending a months-long search for the person believed to have shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers at an apartment complex on Callywood Court.

The total number of arrests is now around 77. Officials largely attribute the high arrest rate to tips from the public. Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of November 8.

1. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Tyrone Walker, 29, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has repeatedly appeared on the list since July 12 after being named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.

Police said the charge is related to the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr. The 39-year-old was reportedly found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times.

The investigation into Holmes’s death led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman, officials reported.

In addition to the murder charge, Walker has also been indicted on charges for felon in possession of a weapon, felony probation violation and four counts of failure to appear. Police said his last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 20, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

3. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 30, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, detectives determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. Abernathy has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since early February. His last location is unknown.

4. Terrance Boyd

Terrance Boyd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terrance Boyd, 43, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for statutory rape by an authority figure, according to officials. He was added to the list on October 25. Police said his last location is unknown.

5. Thomas H. Beach

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 38, is wanted on 15 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police. He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on March 23 and was added back to the list this week.

The charges against Beach include six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, two counts of harassment, stalking and vandalism.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

6. Rashard D. Scott

Rashard D. Scott (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Rashard Scott, 21, is a new addition to the list this week. According to police, Scott is wanted on nine outstanding warrants for multiple violent offenses.

The charges against him include assault with fear of bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault, aggravated burglary, burglary, false imprisonment and interference with an emergency call.

Officials said Scott’s last location is unknown.

7. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

8. John G. Lewis

John G. Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Lewis, 28, is wanted on eight outstanding warrants involving assault, burglary and drug offenses, according to Metro police.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment with a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He first appeared on the list on Sept. 27. Authorities said his last location is unknown.

9. Devon S. Smith

Devon S. Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Devon Smith, 38, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism, police reported. He first appeared on the list on Oct. 11. Smith’s last location is unknown.

10. Honold S. Bilbrey

Honold S. Bilbrey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Honold Bilbrey, 40, is wanted on several outstanding warrants related to alleged burglaries out of Nashville, according to authorities.

The charges against him include two counts of burglary nonresidential, two counts of burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property and vandalism.

Bilbrey has a history of burglary offenses, with multiple previous charges out of neighboring jurisdictions. In September 2021, Bilbrey was arrested after he reportedly stole a car and drove it into Mt. Juliet, where a license plate reader detected the vehicle and alerted police.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left it running and unlocked. Bilbrey and his alleged accomplice were arrested after abandoning the vehicle and running into a wooded area.

At the time, Bilbrey was also wanted out of Ashland City and Knox County for a probation violation, five counts of felony burglary and two counts of criminal simulation. He was added to the list on Sept. 27. Police said his last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.