NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department still needs the public’s help in tracking down the city’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives.

This week, there are two new names that have been added to the list, which is published every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page.

Some of the suspects who have made the list more than once have been on police’s radar for over a month. However, public engagement has helped police capture close to half a dozen wanted fugitives since the MNPD began publishing the lists in mid-October.

Those listed are often considered violent offenders, with outstanding warrants for crimes such as homicide and crimes against children. Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Nov. 30.

1. Aury T. Newsom

Aury Newsom

At number one, Aury Newsom, 23, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

He has outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism.

Newsom’s last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

Glenwan Hobson Jr.

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

3. Enrico Groves Jr.

Enrico Groves Jr.

Enrico Groves Jr., 30, is wanted by the MNPD for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

4. Savion D. McColley-McGill

Savion McColley-McGill

The MNPD is looking for 20-year-old Savion D. McColley-McGill, who is wanted on 15 different charges.

The charges include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, aggravated burglary, child endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, five counts of domestic violence assault with bodily injury, vandalism, reckless endangerment and interference with an emergency call.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

5. Montavious J. Bass

Montavious Bass

According to the MNPD, Montavious J. Bass, 22, is wanted for aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, felony probation violation and two weapon charges. He was last seen in West Nashville.

6. Hollace Richards

Hollace Richards

Hollace Richards, 29, is wanted by the MNPD for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury with intent. He was last seen in South Nashville.

7. Ronkeeta Moore

Ronkeeta Moore

Ronkeeta Moore, 22, has outstanding warrants for three counts of attempted homicide, according to the MNPD. She was last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jeffrey Lamont Thorpe

Jeffrey Thorpe

Jeffrey Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot in the head on Halloween night at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June during which police said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

9. Stanley Lewis Bursey

Stanley Bursey

According to the MNPD, Stanley Lewis Bursey, 40, is wanted for aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property and domestic assault. His last location is unknown.

10. Cameron Glenn

Cameron Glenn

Cameron Glenn, 30, is wanted by the MNPD for child endangerment, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation and interference with an emergency call. He was last seen in East Nashville.