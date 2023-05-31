NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to alleged assaults was added to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page with 10 suspects police are trying to track down. Police have been searching for some people featured on the list for more than a year.

It’s not uncommon for the suspects listed to have multiple outstanding warrants. Many charges also involve violent crimes. Of those featured on this week’s list, half are wanted on either murder or homicide charges.

However, the public exposure from the list has aided police in many arrests. There were 10 “Most Wanted” suspects taken into custody just within the month of May, including two homicide suspects who police said had been on the run for more than a year.

George Carter III, a suspect in a Jan. 8, 2022 shooting and robbery, was taken into custody last weekend, despite reportedly giving officers multiple false names and birthdays. Police said Carter is believed to have shot a man in the leg and robbed him.

In total, at least 42 wanted fugitives have been taken into custody since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October last year. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of May 31.

1. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Jamion Wynn, 28, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past three months. Police said his last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since he was first featured as the “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on March 8.

Smith is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

3. Glenwan L. Hobson Jr.

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 25, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was last seen in North Nashville.

4. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North. The crash reportedly killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

Abernathy has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

5. William D. Tribue

William Tribue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Tribue, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car. Tribue’s last location is unknown.

6. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, officials said.

He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Dec. 21, 2022. According to police, he was last seen in East Nashville.

7. Montavious J. Bass

Montavious J. Bass (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Montavious J. Bass, 22, is wanted for aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, failure to appear, felony probation violation and two weapon charges. Bass first appeared on the list on Nov. 23, 2022. He was last seen in West Nashville.

8. Thomas H. Beach III

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police. He first appeared on the list more than a month ago on March 23.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

9. Daniel S. Potts

Daniel Potts (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Daniel Potts, 44, is a new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on six outstanding warrants, mainly related to alleged assaults, according to police.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, assault with bodily injury, violation of a court order and failure to appear.

Police said his last location is unknown.

10. Aury Newsom

Aury Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism, according to authorities. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.