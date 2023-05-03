NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for numerous people wanted on warrants for violent crimes, with two new additions to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Anywhere from two to four new suspects are added to the list each week for a range of violent offenses.

The offenses typically include crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse. This week, two people wanted for domestic assault with bodily injury were added to the list. The list was also updated to include a suspected serial burglar police have been trying to find for months.

Police have said the public exposure from the “Most Wanted” list has aided in many arrests. Earlier this week, a man accused of threatening to kill a woman and beating her until one of her teeth fell out was taken into custody following a nearly six-month long manhunt.

In total, at least 33 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of May 3.

1. Gustavo Hernandes

Gustavo Hernandes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Gustavo Hernandes, 47, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the second time he’s appeared as number one on the list.

Hernandes is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 and harassment.

Police said his last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Kane D. Braden

Kane D. Braden (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Kane Braden, 20, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of rape. His last location is unknown.

3. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past three months. Police said his last location is unknown.

4. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

5. William D. Tribue

William Tribue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Tribue, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car. Tribue’s last location is unknown.

6. Ronald L. McKnight

Ronald McKnight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald McKnight, 42, is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants — 16 of which are for aggravated burglary, according to the MNPD.

The other charges against McKnight include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, parole violation, theft of a firearm, six counts of theft of property, four counts of vandalism, felon in possession of a weapon and a felony weapons charge.

According to authorities, the charges are related to several home break-ins dating back to September 2022. Despite following up on tips from the community, police said efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

His last location is unknown.

7. Robquez Bryant

Robquez Bryant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Robquez Bryant, 24, is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants, according to police.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, aggravated burglary, assault, domestic bodily injury, probation violation, failure to appear, three counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Bryant was last seen in Madison.

8. John L. Patton

John Patton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Patton, 43, is a new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault with bodily injury and probation violation, police reported. Patton’s last location is unknown.

9. Edwin A. Meraz

Edwin A. Meraz (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Edwin Meraz, 26, was also newly added to the list this week. Police said Meraz is wanted for two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, sexual battery and theft of property greater than $1000 but less than $2,500. His last location is unknown.

10. Travell A. Price

Travell Price (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Travell Price, 44, is wanted for aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon. He was last seen in North Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.