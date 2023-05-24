NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men with numerous outstanding warrants were added to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page with 10 suspects police are trying to track down. Some of those featured have reportedly been on the run for more than a year.

Many suspects on the list have multiple outstanding warrants, with the charges often involving violent crimes. One of the suspects newly added to the list this week is wanted on a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Others are facing charges for first-degree murder.

The public exposure from the list has aided police in many arrests, with at least nine people who appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list taken into custody just during the month of May.

Marlon Deshawn Lewis, 44, who appeared on the list earlier this year, was taken into custody on May 24 for an attempted homicide charge dating back more than two years ago. Lewis is accused of shooting a woman multiple times and then throwing her out of a vehicle.

Another suspect who appeared on the “Most Wanted” list, Joe De Leon, 22, was also taken into custody earlier this week. According to police, De Leon was wanted on a homicide charge in connection with the 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Antonio Rudolfo.

In total, at least 41 wanted fugitives have been taken into custody since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October last year. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of May 24.

1. Gustavo Hernandes

Gustavo Hernandes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Gustavo Hernandes, 47, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the fifth week in a row that he’s appeared at number one on the list.

Hernandes is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 and harassment.

Police said his last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past three months. Police said his last location is unknown.

3. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since he was first featured as the “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on March 8.

Smith is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

4. William D. Tribue

William Tribue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Tribue, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car. Tribue’s last location is unknown.

5. Ronald L. McKnight

Ronald McKnight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald McKnight, 42, is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants — 16 of which are for aggravated burglary, according to the MNPD.

The other charges against McKnight include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, parole violation, theft of a firearm, six counts of theft of property, four counts of vandalism, felon in possession of a weapon and a felony weapons charge.

According to authorities, the charges are related to several home break-ins dating back to September 2022. Despite following up on tips from the community, police said efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

His last location is unknown.

6. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, officials said.

He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Dec. 21, 2022. According to police, he was last seen in East Nashville.

7. Montavious J. Bass

Montavious J. Bass (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Montavious J. Bass, 22, is wanted for aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, failure to appear, felony probation violation and two weapon charges. Bass first appeared on the list on Nov. 23, 2022. He was last seen in West Nashville.

8. Thomas H. Beach III

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police. He first appeared on the list more than a month ago on March 23.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

9. Charles J. Farr

Charles J. Farr (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Charles Farr, 35, is a new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for alleged crimes related to theft and fraud.

The charges against him include three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card, three counts of identity theft trafficking, theft of property, two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.

Identity theft trafficking is charged when someone is believed to have sold multiple people’s personal information without their consent or when they knew that the information would be used for unlawful purposes.

Police said Farr’s last location is unknown.

10. Frederick Cheeks

Frederick Cheeks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Frederick Cheeks, 63, is another new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of vandalism and felon in possession of a firearm. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.