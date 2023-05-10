NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for several fugitives accused of a range of violent crimes, with two men added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. The top 10 list includes both suspects who police say have been on the run for several months and those wanted for more recent crimes.

Typically, anywhere from two to four new suspects are added to the list each week. The offenses they are accused of range from homicide to child sexual abuse. This week’s new additions are a man accused of child neglect and a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

Police have said the public exposure from the “Most Wanted” list has aided in a number of arrests. Just last week, five people who appeared on the list for crimes such as reckless homicide, sexual battery and rape were taken into custody.

Police had been searching for one of the suspects, 24-year-old Jeffery Thorpe, for over a year after his 2-year-old child reportedly picked up a gun, fired it and struck himself in the head. Thorpe dropped the child and his mother off at a hospital, but police said he did not return.

He was spotted at a gas station last week and arrested after a brief chase. In total, at least 37 wanted fugitives have been taken into custody since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.

Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of May 10.

1. Gustavo Hernandes

At number one, Gustavo Hernandes, 47, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the third week in a row that he’s appeared at number one on the list.

Hernandes is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 and harassment.

Police said his last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past three months. Police said his last location is unknown.

3. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since he was first featured as the “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on March 8.

Smith is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

4. William D. Tribue

William Tribue, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car. Tribue’s last location is unknown.

5. Brandon G. Martin

Brandon Martin, 42, is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to the MNPD. Police said Martin was last seen in Hermitage.

6. Ronald L. McKnight

Ronald McKnight, 42, is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants — 16 of which are for aggravated burglary, according to the MNPD.

The other charges against McKnight include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, parole violation, theft of a firearm, six counts of theft of property, four counts of vandalism, felon in possession of a weapon and a felony weapons charge.

According to authorities, the charges are related to several home break-ins dating back to September 2022. Despite following up on tips from the community, police said efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

His last location is unknown.

7. Robquez Bryant

Robquez Bryant, 24, is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants, according to police.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, aggravated burglary, assault, domestic bodily injury, probation violation, failure to appear, three counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Bryant was last seen in Madison.

8. John L. Patton

John Patton, 43, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault with bodily injury and probation violation, police reported. Patton’s last location is unknown.

9. Terreze Holbrooks

Terreze Holbrooks, 23, is a new addition to the list this week. He is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, Holbrooks has been indicted on an assault charge related to a Dec. 20, 2021 shooting outside of Swett’s Market in North Nashville.

Police said Holbrooks pointed a gun at a woman during an argument in the parking lot. During the argument, the woman’s arm was rolled up in the window of Holbrooks’ car and the woman was reportedly dragged across the parking lot.

She was also shot in the arm and leg, police reported. Holbrooks is scheduled to appear in court next month. Authorities said he was last seen in East Nashville.

10. Demonte N. Love

Demonte Love, 35, is another new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on outstanding warrants for three counts of child neglect involving a child 8-years-old or younger, according to police. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.