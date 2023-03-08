NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a suspect in an April 2022 murder at a soon to open gas station.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders.

Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse. One of the suspects newly added to the list this week is wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13.

While some cases are as recent as late last year, other cases date back as far as 2020, such as that of Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, who police said has been on the run for over two years following a car crash that claimed the lives of two people.

However, Metro police have made several arrests after featuring people on the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. Just last week, two wanted fugitives, Tyler Stewart and Michael Thornton, were taken into custody on separate charges involving burglary and vandalism.

In total, at least 19 suspects in violent or serious crimes have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022. Below is a full list of the suspects who made the list the week of March 8.

1. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, De’Tynn Smith, 19, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

Smith, who was newly added to the list this week, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On Wednesday, March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was previously featured at number one on the list for three weeks in a row. Wynn’s last location is unknown.

3. Waldin Rivera Paz

Waldin Paz (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Waldin Rivera Paz, 45, is another new addition to the list this week. He has outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 and two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

4. Keesean T. Campbell

Keesean Campbell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon or object and theft of property, the MNPD reported.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville on Jan. 8. According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob individuals celebrating a birthday at the townhome.

During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens. Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Jan. 9.

One suspect identified by police has been arrested. A second suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, police have been unable to locate Campbell and a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, Campbell was last seen in Hermitage.

5. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

6. Brandon G. Martin

Brandon Martin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brandon Martin, 42, is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to the MNPD. Police said Martin was last seen in Hermitage.

7. Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 23, is wanted for her alleged role in the deaths of Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, of Centerville, in August 2020, the MNPD reported.

Authorities said Bonilla-Gomez has been indicted on charges of vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular homicide and aggravated child abuse to a child less than 8 years old.

According to previous reports, Bonilla-Gomez was a passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup truck that crossed over the eastbound lanes of Bell Road and crashed into a 2016 Scion driven by the Centerville residents.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that the pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. A 5-year-old girl in the pickup truck was in a child’s car seat, but she was not buckled in and suffered minor injuries.

Bonilla-Gomez and the pickup truck’s driver, Jose Damaso-Hernandez, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. Initial efforts to locate the two following their release from the hospital were unsuccessful.

Damaso-Hernandez was also featured on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list before he was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky in January — ending an over two-year manhunt. However, police said Bonilla-Gomez is still on the run. Her last location is unknown.

8. William D. Tribue

William Tribue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Tribue, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. While Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car.

His last location is unknown.

9. India Bell

India Bell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, India Bell, 21, is wanted on one count of attempted homicide. She was last seen in Midtown.

10. Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

Daqwantay-Ashford-Cain (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Daqwantay Ashford-Cain, 29, who was also added to the list this week, is wanted by the MNPD for two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of conditional bond release violation and failure to appear. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.