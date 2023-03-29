NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two new people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man who reportedly escaped custody.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each week anywhere from two to four new suspects in violent crimes are added.

Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse. Within the last week, police arrested three men who were featured on the “Most Wanted” list for charges including homicide, attempted homicide and multiple counts of rape.

The public exposure from the list has helped police end several months-long, and in some cases, years-long manhunts. One of the suspects arrested last week was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Jan. 8 birthday party in East Nashville.

In total, at least 23 suspects in violent or serious crimes have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October. Below is a full list of the suspects who made the list the week of March 29.

1. Kendrick L. Williams

Kendrick L. Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Kendrick Williams, 20, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

This is the second time Williams has appeared at the top of the list. Police said Williams has outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from the Nov. 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old Daryl Shannon Jr., who police said was found in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Journey van in the parking lot of Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane.

Shannon was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Brandon Waire, 20, was arrested that day for homicide and aggravated robbery as police were investigating a potential drug motive.

However, multiple other people are thought to be involved in the incident, including a woman who sped off in a silver Hyundai following the gunfire and a 16-year-old who police said had a pistol believed to be the murder weapon.

Williams is also believed to have played a role in the incident. However, authorities have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. William Hall Judice

William Hall Judice (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Hall Judice, 32, who appeared at number one on the list earlier this month, has outstanding warrants for rape and three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury, according to police. He was last seen in West Nashville.

3. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

4. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was previously featured at number one on the list for three weeks in a row. Wynn’s last location is unknown.

5. Thomas H. Beach

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

6. Brandon G. Martin

Brandon Martin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brandon Martin, 42, is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to the MNPD. Police said Martin was last seen in Hermitage.

7. Aury Newsom

Aury Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism, according to police. His last location is unknown.

8. Darius L. Witherspoon

Darius L. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Darius Witherspoon, 36, is wanted by the MNPD for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He was last seen in North Nashville.

9. Justin F. Carter

Justin F. Carter (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Justin Carter, 36, was newly added to the list this week. According to the MNPD, he is wanted on seven outstanding warrants, including a recent charge for escaping custody.

The other charges against him include possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and theft of a vehicle greater than $2,500 but less than $1,000.

Police said Carter was last seen in East Nashville.

10. Joshua B. Westmoreland

Joshua B. Westmoreland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joshua Westmoreland, 39, is another new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in East Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.