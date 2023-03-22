NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man accused of murder and another man authorities believe tried to kill someone.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each week anywhere from two to four new suspects in violent crimes are added.

Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse. Others added to the list this week are accused of crimes such as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault by strangulation.

Most cases featured on the list are very fresh, but some date back as far as 2020. It’s been an effective tool for the MNPD, which has made several arrests since the Criminal Warrants Division began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022.

A man wanted for his alleged role in a deadly drunk driving crash was arrested in January, ending an over two-year manhunt. In total, at least 19 suspects in violent or serious crimes have been arrested since mid-October.

Below is a full list of the suspects who made the list the week of March 22.

1. Kendrick L. Williams

Kendrick L. Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Kendrick Williams, 20, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

This is the first time Williams has appeared on the “Most Wanted” list. Police said Williams has outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from the Nov. 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old Daryl Shannon Jr., who police said was found in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Journey van in the parking lot of Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane.

Shannon was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Brandon Waire, 20, was arrested that day for homicide and aggravated robbery as police were investigating a potential drug motive.

However, multiple other people are thought to be involved in the incident, including a woman who sped off in a silver Hyundai following the gunfire and a 16-year-old who police said had a pistol believed to be the murder weapon.

Williams is also believed to have played a role in the incident. However, authorities have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. William Hall Judice

William Hall Judice (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Hall Judice, 32, who appeared at number one on the list last week, has outstanding warrants for rape and three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury, according to police. He was last seen in West Nashville.

3. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

4. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was previously featured at number one on the list for three weeks in a row. Wynn’s last location is unknown.

5. Glenwan L. Hobson Jr.

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was last seen in North Nashville.

6. Thomas H. Beach

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is another new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, according to police.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

His last location is unknown.

7. Jenico M. Buggs

Jenico M. Buggs (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jenico Buggs, 34, who is also a new addition to the list, is wanted by the MNPD on an outstanding warrant for attempted criminal homicide. He was last seen in Hermitage.

8. Aury Newsom

Aury Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism, according to police. His last location is unknown.

9. Darius L. Witherspoon

Darius L. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Darius Witherspoon, 36, is the fourth new addition to the list this week. He is wanted by the MNPD for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He was last seen in North Nashville.

10. David Gallardo Sanchez

David Sanchez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

David Gallardo Sanchez, 25, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in Midtown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.