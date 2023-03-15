NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man charged with rape and another man accused of aggravated assault.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Some of the suspects listed have been on the run for several months, like Glenwan Hobson Jr., 26, whose name has repeatedly appeared on the list for an alleged homicide and other outstanding warrants.

However, Metro police have made several arrests since the Criminal Warrants Division began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022.

A man wanted for his alleged role in a deadly drunk driving crash was arrested in January, ending an over two-year manhunt. In total, at least 19 suspects in violent or serious crimes have been arrested since mid-October.

Below is a full list of the suspects who made the list the week of March 15.

1. William Hall Judice

William Hall Judice (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, William Hall Judice, 32, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

This is the first time Judice has appeared on the “Most Wanted” list. Police said Hall has outstanding warrants for rape and three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury.

He was last seen in West Nashville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

3. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was previously featured at number one on the list for three weeks in a row. Wynn’s last location is unknown.

4. Glenwan L. Hobson Jr.

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was last seen in North Nashville.

5. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

6. Ronald Mcknight

Ronald Mcknight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald Mcknight, 42, is wanted by the MNPD on 16 outstanding warrants. He has appeared on the “Most Wanted” list several times over the past two months.

The charges against him include parole violation, 11 counts of aggravated burglary, felony possession of a firearm, robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and theft of property $2,500 or greater but less than $10,000.

He was last seen in West Nashville.

7. Aaron Newsome

Aaron Newsome (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aaron Newsome, 41, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, parole violation, felon in possession of a handgun, public indecency and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according authorities.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

8. Travell A. Price

Travell Price (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Travell Price, 44, is wanted for aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon. He was last seen in North Nashville.

9. Aury Newsom

Aury Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism, according to police. His last location is unknown.

10. Terry Ferguson

Terry Ferguson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terry Ferguson, 36, is another new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery with a weapon and vandalism, the MNPD reported. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.