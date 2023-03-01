NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including two people who are wanted for their alleged roles in separate deadly crashes.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Some cases date back as far as 2020, like that of Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, who police said has been on the run for over two years after being involved in a car crash that claimed the lives of two people.

However, Metro police have made several arrests after featuring people on the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Ricky Johnson, who was wanted for the September 2022 murder of a Madison woman, was arrested last week after trying to run and hide from officers in the backyard of a home on Boatner Drive. A K-9 team took him into custody moments later.

He is among at least 17 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the MNPD began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022.

Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of March 1.

1. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Jamion Wynn, 28, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the third week in a row he has appeared at the top of the list.

Wynn is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe, 24, first appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 26, 2022. Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot and killed on Halloween night in 2021.

The child’s mother told authorities Thorpe was visiting them at an apartment in East Nashville and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to officials.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several other outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June, during which time authorities said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

3. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

4. Keesean T. Campbell

Keesean Campbell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon or object and theft of property, the MNPD reported.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville on Jan. 8. According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob individuals celebrating a birthday at the townhome.

During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens. Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Jan. 9.

One suspect identified by police has been arrested. A second suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, police have been unable to locate Campbell and a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, Campbell was last seen in Hermitage.

5. Brandon G. Martin

Brandon Martin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brandon Martin, 42, is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to the MNPD. Police said Martin was last seen in Hermitage.

6. Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 23, who was newly added to the list this week, is wanted for her alleged role in the deaths of Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, of Centerville, in August 2020, the MNPD reported.

Authorities said Bonilla-Gomez has been indicted on charges of vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular homicide and aggravated child abuse to a child less than 8 years old.

According to previous reports, Bonilla-Gomez was a passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup truck that crossed over the eastbound lanes of Bell Road and crashed into a 2016 Scion driven by the Centerville residents.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that the pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. A 5-year-old girl in the pickup truck was in a child’s car seat, but she was not buckled in and suffered minor injuries.

Bonilla-Gomez and the pickup truck’s driver, Jose Damaso-Hernandez, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. Initial efforts to locate the two following their release from the hospital were unsuccessful.

Damaso-Hernandez was also featured on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list before he was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky in January — ending an over two-year manhunt. However, police said Bonilla-Gomez is still on the run. Her last location is unknown.

7. William D. Tribue

William Tribue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Tribue, 41, is also new to the list this week. He is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. While Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car.

8. Robquez Bryant

Robquez Bryant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Robquez Bryant, 24, is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants, according to the MNPD.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, aggravated burglary, assault, domestic bodily injury, probation violation, failure to appear, three counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Bryant was last seen in Madison.

9. Michael Scott Thornton

Michael Thornton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Scott Thornton, 36, is wanted on outstanding warrants for 13 counts of burglary, 11 counts of theft of property, three counts of vandalism and felony probation violation, police said. His last location is unknown.

10. Tyler J. Stewart

Tyler Stewart (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyler Stewart, 24, is another new addition to the list this week. According to the MNPD, Stewart has 18 outstanding warrants.

The charges against him include six counts of burglary, six counts of probation violation, four counts of felony theft of merchandise, one count of vandalism and theft of merchandise $1,000 or less.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.