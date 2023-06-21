NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman with six outstanding warrants related to an alleged kidnapping, assault and theft is the newest addition to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Each list features 10 suspects police are trying to track down, and some of them have reportedly been on the run for more than a year.

It’s not uncommon for the suspects listed to have multiple outstanding warrants — many of which involve violent crimes. Of those featured on this week’s list, almost half are wanted on either murder or homicide charges.

However, the list has aided police in several arrests. Within the past week, four of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives have been taken into custody. The charges against them range from first-degree murder to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In the most recent case, police arrested a man who was accused of firing shots at a car with a young child inside. The same suspect has also been indicted on a separate charge for allegedly shooting a woman and dragging her across a parking lot in December 2021.

In total, at least 49 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the police department’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October last year. That amounts to an average of five arrests per month.

Below is a list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of June 21.

1. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, De’Tynn Smith, 19, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. Smith has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Glenwan L. Hobson Jr.

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 25, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was last seen in North Nashville.

3. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North. The crash reportedly killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

Abernathy has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

4. William D. Tribue

William Tribue (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Tribue, 42, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to police, Tribue was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Initial reports indicated the car was heading west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned.

One of the people in the car, Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed. Tribue and another passenger were injured. Investigators reportedly found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car. Tribue’s last location is unknown.

5. Deshaun M. Reed

Deshaun Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deshaun Reed, 37, is wanted on seven different outstanding warrants, police reported. He was first featured on the “Most Wanted” list on April 12.

The charges against him include felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance (schedule 2 and schedule 4), possession of cocaine, possession or casual exchange, theft of a firearm and a felony weapons charge.

Police said Reed’s last location is unknown.

6. Montavious J. Bass

Montavious J. Bass (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Montavious J. Bass, 22, is wanted for aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, failure to appear, felony probation violation, and two weapon charges. Bass first appeared on the list on Nov. 23, 2022. He was last seen in West Nashville.

7. Ronald L. McKnight

Ronald McKnight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald McKnight, 42, is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants — 16 of which are for aggravated burglary, according to the MNPD.

The other charges against McKnight include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, parole violation, theft of a firearm, six counts of theft of property, four counts of vandalism, felon in possession of a weapon, and a felony weapons charge.

According to authorities, the charges are related to several home break-ins dating back to September 2022. Despite following up on tips from the community, police said efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

His last location is unknown.

8. Briona D. Claybrooks

Briona D. Claybrooks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Briona Claybrooks, 20, is a new addition to the list this week. She is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to an alleged kidnapping, assault and theft, according to police.

The charges against her include aggravated kidnapping with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault, vandalism and theft of property.

Authorities said her last location is unknown.

9. John L. Patton

John Patton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Patton, 43, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault with bodily injury and probation violation, police reported. Patton’s last location is unknown.

10. Amare M. Ramey

Amare M. Ramey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amare Ramey, 18, is one of the youngest suspects to ever appear on the “Most Wanted” list.

Police said Ramey is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was last seen in North Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.