NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five new people appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, with outstanding warrants ranging from sexual battery to vehicular homicide.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Police have been searching for some of the suspects listed for months. However, several new faces were added to the list this week.

Those who appear on the list are often considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

The tactic has proved successful in apprehending at least 12 wanted fugitives since the MNPD began publishing the lists in mid-October. Two people listed as Nashville’s “Most Wanted” were taken into custody by the first week of January.

In December, a man with 16 outstanding warrants turned himself in to police, and the MNPD arrested three others for attempted homicide, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Jan. 4.

1. Brandon G. Martin

Brandon Martin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

At number one, Brandon Martin, 42, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He is wanted on charges of sexual battery and two counts of rape.

Police said Martin was last seen in Hermitage. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to police, he was last seen in East Nashville.

3. Jeremiah T. Abel

According to the MNPD, Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13.

Jeremiah Abel (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Abel allegedly touched a woman’s daughter inappropriately while in her bedroom in mid-December. His last location is unknown.

4. Peyton Harris

Peyton Harris (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Peyton Harris, 27, has outstanding warrants for three counts of rape without consent, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery without consent, according to the MNPD. Police said he was apprehended in another county earlier this week.

5. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

Glenwan Hobson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, has been on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for over a month. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

6. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe, 24, has also been on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for over a month. He first appeared on the list on Oct. 26. Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot and killed last year on Halloween night.

The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting them at an apartment in East Nashville and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several other outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June during which police said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

7. Jose Damaso- Hernandez

Jose Damaso-Hernandez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent, according to the MNPD.

The charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2020 crash on Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive that killed Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, both of Centerville.

According to police, Damaso-Hernandez crossed over the eastbound lanes in a Ford pickup truck and hit the two Centerville residents who were in a 2016 Scion head on.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. His blood alcohol content was measured at .14%.

A 5-year-old girl in Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck at the time of the crash was in a child’s car seat but was not buckled in and received minor injuries.

Damaso-Hernandez was last seen in South Nashville.

8. Tashara K. Anderson

Tashara Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tashara Anderson, 27, is wanted on 16 different charges, according to police.

Those charges include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with fear of bodily injury, probation violation, four counts of theft of merchandise, two counts of failure to appear, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of weapon – dangerous felony.

She was last seen in West Nashville.

9. Ronald Mcknight

Ronald Mcknight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald Mcknight, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for parole violation, eight counts of aggravated burglary, felony possession of a firearm and theft of property $2,500 or greater but less than $10,000. He was last seen in West Nashville.

10. Daterreis A. Richmond

Daterreis Richmond (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Daterreis Richmond, 28, has outstanding warrants for eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in Madison.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.