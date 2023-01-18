NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people with outstanding warrants for rape were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week.

Of the suspects newly added to the list, two of them are accused of sexually abusing children.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are often considered violent offenders.

Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse. Some have appeared on the list for multiple weeks in a row. However, public exposure has helped police capture a number of wanted fugitives.

At least 13 people who have appeared on Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ have been arrested since mid-October 2022 when the MNPD first began publishing the list.

Three people wanted on charges for rape, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were taken into custody within the first week of January.

Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Jan. 18.

1. Jeremiah T. Abel

At number one, Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

Abel has appeared at the top of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list for several weeks in a row. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13.

Police said Abel allegedly touched a woman’s daughter inappropriately while in her bedroom in mid-December 2022. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on Abel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Keesean T. Campbell

Keesean Campbell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon or object and theft of property, the MNPD reported.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville on Jan. 8. According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob individuals celebrating a birthday at the townhome.

During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens. Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Jan. 9.

One suspect identified by police has been arrested. A second suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, police have been unable to locate Campbell and a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, Campbell was last seen in Hermitage.

3. Angel Gonzalez

Angel Gonzalez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Angel Gonzalez, 37, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, according to the MNPD.

He was last seen in Madison.

4. Timothy Stanfield

Timothy Stanfield (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Timothy Stanfield, 56, is wanted by the MNPD for two counts of rape and aggravated sexual battery. His last location is unknown.

5. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, officials said.

According to police, he was last seen in East Nashville.

6. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

Anthony Spicer Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anthony Spicer Jr., 26, is wanted by the MNPD for rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of solicitation of a minor. His last location is unknown.

7. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe, 24, first appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 26, 2022.

Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot and killed last year on Halloween night.

The child’s mother told authorities Thorpe was visiting them at an apartment in East Nashville and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to officials.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several other outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June, during which time authorities said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jose Damaso-Hernandez

Jose Domaso-Hernandez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent, according to the MNPD.

The charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2020 crash on Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive that killed Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, both of Centerville.

Police reported Damaso-Hernandez crossed over the eastbound lanes in a Ford pickup truck and hit the two Centerville residents, who were in a 2016 Scion, head on.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.14%.

A 5-year-old girl in Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck at the time of the crash was in a child’s car seat, but she was not buckled in and received minor injuries.

Damaso-Hernandez was last seen in South Nashville.

9. Robquez Bryant

Robquez Bryant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Robquez Bryant, 24, is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants, the MNPD said.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, aggravated burglary, assault, domestic bodily injury, probation violation, failure to appear, three counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Bryant was last seen in Madison.

10. Tashara K. Anderson

Tashara Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tashara Anderson, 27, is wanted on 16 different charges, according to police.

Those charges include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with fear of bodily injury, probation violation, four counts of theft of merchandise, two counts of failure to appear, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of weapon – dangerous felony.

She was last seen in West Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.