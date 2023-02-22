NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people with over a dozen outstanding warrants were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Angel Gonzalez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Angel Gonzalez, 37, who was wanted for two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13, was taken into custody on Feb. 8 — making him the 16th person on Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list to be arrested since mid-October.

Metro police also recently arrested a woman with 16 outstanding warrants, mostly related to alleged shoplifting incidents, after she was found hiding in the bathtub of a hotel room with a loaded gun nearby.

The two men added to the list this week collectively have 41 outstanding warrants. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Feb. 22.

1. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Jamion Wynn, 28, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the second week in a row he has appeared at the top of the list.

Wynn is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Jeffrey Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe, 24, first appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 26, 2022.

Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot and killed on Halloween night in 2021.

The child’s mother told authorities Thorpe was visiting them at an apartment in East Nashville and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to officials.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several other outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June, during which time authorities said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

3. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

4. Ricky Johnson

Ricky Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ricky Johnson, 38, is wanted by the MNPD for criminal homicide in connection with the Sept. 1, 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Trashai Siske.

Officers were called to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check. When they arrived, police found Siske dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside her apartment.

A witness reported hearing an argument prior to several gunshots, according to police. The MNPD obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with criminal homicide shortly after the incident.

His last location is unknown. Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, and call police.

5. Keesean T. Campbell

Keesean Campbell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon or object and theft of property, the MNPD reported.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville on Jan. 8. According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob individuals celebrating a birthday at the townhome.

During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens. Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Jan. 9.

One suspect identified by police has been arrested. A second suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, police have been unable to locate Campbell and a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, Campbell was last seen in Hermitage.

6. Ronald Mcknight

Ronald Mcknight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ronald Mcknight, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for parole violation, eight counts of aggravated burglary, felony possession of a firearm and theft of property $2,500 or greater but less than $10,000. He was last seen in West Nashville.

7. John L. Sullivan

John Sullivan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Sullivan, 40, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm and contraband in a penal institution, according to police.

Authorities said Sullivan has been indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

8. Christopher Jolly

Christopher Jolly (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Christopher Jolly, 34, who was added to the list this week, is wanted by the MNPD for 10 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of vandalism and failure to appear. His last location is unknown.

9. Robquez Bryant

Robquez Bryant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Robquez Bryant, 24, is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants, according to the MNPD.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, aggravated burglary, assault, domestic bodily injury, probation violation, failure to appear, three counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Bryant was last seen in Madison.

10. Michael Scott Thornton

Michael Thornton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Scott Thornton, 36, is another new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on outstanding warrants for 13 counts of burglary, 11 counts of theft of property, three counts of vandalism and felony probation violation, police said. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.