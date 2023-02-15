NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man wanted for eight counts of rape and a man wanted for murder.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Some like Keesean Campbell, who is accused of shooting and killing two teens at a birthday party, have appeared on the list for multiple weeks in a row. However, police have made several successful arrests after featuring suspects on the list.

A man wanted for his alleged role in a deadly drunk driving crash was arrested late last month, ending an over two-year manhunt. In total, at least 14 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October 2022.

Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Feb. 15.

1. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Jamion Wynn, 28, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Zakar Malachi Smothers-Pugh

Zakar Smothers-Pugh (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Zakar Malachi Smothers-Pugh, 28, is wanted by the MNPD for eight counts of rape. Police said Smothers-Pugh has been indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

3. Juan Hernandez

Juan Hernandez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Juan Hernandez, 42, is accused of shooting and killing his roommate in April 2022. He has outstanding warrants for criminal homicide, theft of a vehicle $2,500 or greater, but less than $10,000 and felony violation of probation.

Police said Hernandez’s roommate, Jesus Perez, 33, ran to a neighboring home for help after being shot in the abdomen. When officers arrived at the Antioch home, Perez reportedly told them it was Hernandez who shot him.

Perez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Another roommate told police they heard a gunshot before Hernandez drove off in a gray Nissan Altima with the Tennessee tag 6S91T2. Police said Hernandez took the car without permission. The car has since been reported missing.

Back in January 2022, police said Hernandez received a three-year probated sentence for pointing a pistol at his four roommates during a July 2021 argument inside a home on Apollo Drive.

His last location is unknown, according to police.

4. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

Anthony Spicer Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anthony Spicer Jr., 26, is wanted by the MNPD for rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of solicitation of a minor. His last location is unknown.

5. Keesean T. Campbell

Keesean Campbell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon or object and theft of property, the MNPD reported.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville on Jan. 8. According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob individuals celebrating a birthday at the townhome.

During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens. Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Jan. 9.

One suspect identified by police has been arrested. A second suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, police have been unable to locate Campbell and a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, Campbell was last seen in Hermitage.

6. Adrian Abernathy

Adrian Abernathy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North that killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch.

He has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment and making a false report.

According to police, Abernathy initially said he was a backseat passenger in the stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV. However, over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed and Abernathy was the one driving the car.

Authorities said he was traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash. His last location is unknown.

7. Ricky Johnson

Ricky Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ricky Johnson, 38, is wanted by the MNPD for criminal homicide in connection with the Sept. 1, 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Trashai Siske.

Officers were called to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check. When they arrived, police found Siske dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside her apartment.

A witness reported hearing an argument prior to several gunshots, according to police. The MNPD obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with criminal homicide shortly after the incident.

His last location is unknown. Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, and call police.

8. John L. Sullivan

John Sullivan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Sullivan, 40, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm and contraband in a penal institution, according to the MNPD.

According to police, Sullivan has been indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

9. Tashara K. Anderson

Tashara Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tashara Anderson, 27, is wanted on 16 different charges, according to police.

Those charges include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with fear of bodily injury, probation violation, four counts of theft of merchandise, two counts of failure to appear, aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and two felony weapon charges.

She was last seen in West Nashville.

10. Marlon D. Lewis

Marlon Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Marlon Lewis, 43, is wanted on outstanding warrants for attempted homicide, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, the attempted homicide charge stems from a December 2021 shooting where a woman was shot multiple times before being thrown from a car. He’s also the person of interest in a case the violent crimes division is investigating.

“It happens regularly and just about every day in Davidson County, where folks are out on bond and out committing other dangerous violent felonies. Mr. Lewis is no exception. The charges that he’s wanted for are violent in nature, and if anyone sees him out on the street, they’re urged to call 911 immediately,” MNPD Lt. Shaun Rohweder told News 2 in March 2022.

His last location is unknown. Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.