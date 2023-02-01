NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people wanted for crimes that are “violent in nature” were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Two out of three of the new faces on the list this week are wanted on outstanding warrants related to homicide or attempted homicide. One case where a woman was shot multiple times before being thrown from a car has remained open since December 2021.

However, police have made several successful arrests after featuring suspects on Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list. A man wanted for his alleged role in a deadly drunk driving crash was taken into custody last week, ending an over two-year manhunt.

In total, at least 14 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October 2022.

Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Feb. 1.

1. Juan Hernandez

Juan Hernandez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Juan Hernandez, 42, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing his roommate in April 2022. He has outstanding warrants for criminal homicide, theft of a vehicle $2,500 or greater, but less than $10,000 and felony violation of probation.

Police said Hernandez’s roommate, Jesus Perez, 33, ran to a neighboring home for help after being shot in the abdomen. When officers arrived at the Antioch home, Perez reportedly told them it was Hernandez who shot him.

Perez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Another roommate told police they heard a gunshot before Hernandez drove off in a gray Nissan Altima with the Tennessee tag 6S91T2. Police said Hernandez took the car without permission. The car has since been reported missing.

Back in January 2022, police said Hernandez received a three-year probated sentence for pointing a pistol at his four roommates during a July 2021 argument inside a home on Apollo Drive.

His last location is unknown, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

Anthony Spicer Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anthony Spicer Jr., 26, is wanted by the MNPD for rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of solicitation of a minor. His last location is unknown.

3. Angel Gonzalez

Angel Gonzalez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Angel Gonzalez, 37, is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in Madison.

4. Ricky Johnson

Ricky Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ricky Johnson, 38, is wanted by the MNPD for criminal homicide in connection with the Sept. 1, 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Trashai Siske.

Officers were called to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check. When they arrived, police found Siske dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside her apartment.

A witness reported hearing an argument prior to several gunshots, according to police. The MNPD obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with criminal homicide shortly after the incident.

His last location is unknown. Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, and call police.

5. Keesean T. Campbell

Keesean Campbell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon or object and theft of property, the MNPD reported.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville on Jan. 8. According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob individuals celebrating a birthday at the townhome.

During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens. Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Jan. 9.

One suspect identified by police has been arrested. A second suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. However, police have been unable to locate Campbell and a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, Campbell was last seen in Hermitage.

6. Brandon G. Martin

Brandon Martin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brandon Martin, 42, is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to the MNPD. Police said Martin was last seen in Hermitage.

7. Timothy Stanfield

Timothy Stanfield (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Timothy Stanfield, 56, is wanted by the MNPD for two counts of rape and aggravated sexual battery. His last location is unknown.

8. Joe DeLeon

Joe DeLeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joe DeLeon, 21, is wanted on one count of criminal homicide in connection with the Nov. 25, 2022 shooting death of a teenager in a North Nashville church parking lot.

According to police, Antonio Rudolfo, 19, drove to the church around 4 p.m. and parked in the back of the lot. A second car was seen parking next to him.

The driver got out and spoke to Rudolfo for several minutes before police said they got into an argument and shots were fired. Rudolfo died at the scene.

Police identified DeLeon as a possible suspect about two weeks later. According to the MNPD, he was last seen in Antioch.

9. Marlon D. Lewis

Marlon Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Marlon Lewis, 43, is wanted on outstanding warrants for attempted homicide, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, the attempted homicide charge stems from a December 2021 shooting where a woman was shot multiple times before being thrown from a car. He’s also the person of interest in a case the violent crimes division is investigating.

“It happens regularly and just about every day in Davidson County, where folks are out on bond and out committing other dangerous violent felonies. Mr. Lewis is no exception. The charges that he’s wanted for are violent in nature, and if anyone sees him out on the street, they’re urged to call 911 immediately,” MNPD Lt. Shaun Rohweder told News 2 in March 2022.

10. John L. Sullivan

John Sullivan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Sullivan, 40, is wanted by the MNPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm and contraband in a penal institution.

According to police, Sullivan has been indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.