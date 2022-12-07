NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After apprehending two suspects last week, the Metro Nashville Police Department is continuing to look for the city’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page, with three new faces appearing this week. At least seven wanted fugitives have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the lists in mid-October.

Hollace Richards, 29, and Ronkeeta Moore, 22, who were on the list two weeks in a row, were taken into custody last week. They were wanted on separate charges for aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Most of those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Their outstanding warrants range from homicide to crimes against children. Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Dec. 7.

1. Michael Harris

Michael Harris (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Michael Harris, 56, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has outstanding warrants for 14 different charges.

Those charges include six counts of failure to appear, two counts of domestic assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, vandalism, weapon-dangerous felony, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm after a domestic violence conviction.

Harris was last seen in Hermitage, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

Glenwan Hobson (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

3. Enrico Groves Jr.

Enrico Groves (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Enrico Groves Jr., 30, is wanted by the MNPD for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

4. Savion D. McColley-McGill

Savion McColley-McGill (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

The MNPD is looking for Savion D. McColley-McGill, 20, who is wanted on 15 different charges.

Those charges include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, aggravated burglary, child endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, five counts of domestic violence assault with bodily injury, vandalism, reckless endangerment and interference with an emergency call.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

5. India D. Bell

India Bell (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, India Bell, 21, is wanted on one count of attempted homicide. She was last seen in Midtown.

6. Aury T. Newsom

Aury Newsom (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

7. Terrance Johnson

Terrance Johnson (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Terrance Johnson, 21, has outstanding warrants for 10 counts of failure to appear and aggravated robbery with a weapon or object. He was last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot in the head on 2021 Halloween night at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June during which police said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

9. Stanley Lewis Bursey

Stanley Bursey

According to the MNPD, Stanley Lewis Bursey, 40, is wanted for aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property and domestic assault. His last location is unknown.

10. Cameron Glenn

Cameron Glenn (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Cameron Glenn, 30, is wanted by the MNPD for child endangerment, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation and interference with an emergency call. He was last seen in East Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.