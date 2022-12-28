NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of sexually abusing a child under 13 years old have been added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Police have been searching for some of the people on the list for over a month. However, two new faces appeared this week.

The tactic has proved successful in apprehending at least nine wanted fugitives since the MNPD began publishing the lists in mid-October. Just this month, three people were arrested on charges for attempted homicide, armed robbery and aggravated assault. A man with 16 outstanding warrants also turned himself in to police in mid-December.

Those who appear on the list are often considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Dec. 28.

1. Joel Ybarvo

Joel Ybarvo (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Joel Ybarvo, 36, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He is wanted on several charges involving child sexual abuse.

According to police, Ybarvo has outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He was last seen in South Nashville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to police, he was last seen in East Nashville.

3. Jeremiah T. Abel

Jeremiah Abel (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Jeremiah Abel, 41, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13. His last location is unknown.

4. Peyton Harris

Peyton Harris (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Peyton Harris, 27, has outstanding warrants for three counts of rape without consent, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery without consent, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in South Nashville.

5. Joe DeLeon

Joe DeLeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joe DeLeon, 21, is wanted on one count of criminal homicide in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting death of a teenager in a North Nashville church parking lot.

According to police, Antonio Rudolfo, 19, drove to the church around 4 p.m. and parked in the back of the lot. A second car was seen parking next to him. The driver got out and spoke to Rudolfo for several minutes before police said they got into an argument and shots were fired.

Rudolfo died at the scene. Police identified DeLeon as a possible suspect about two weeks later. According to the MNPD, he was last seen in Antioch.

6. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

Glenwan Hobson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, has been on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for over a month. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

7. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe, 24, has also been on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for over a month. He first appeared on the list on Oct. 26. Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot and killed last year on Halloween night.

The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting them at an apartment in East Nashville and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several other outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June during which police said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

8. Aaron Newsome

Aaron Newsome (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aaron Newsome, 41, is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, parole violation, felon in possession of a handgun, public indecency and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the MNPD.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

9. David Gallardo Sanchez

David Sanchez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

David Gallardo Sanchez, 25, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault with bodily injury and felony violation of probation, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in Midtown.

10. Princeton Gant

Princeton Gant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Princeton Gant, 31, is wanted by the MNPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault with bodily injury and felony violation of probation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.