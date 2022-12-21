NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is continuing to look for a number of suspects who have made the city’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list multiple weeks in a row.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. There were several returning faces this week. However, three new people with warrants for rape of a child, assault and burglary were added to the list.

Those who appear on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list are often considered violent offenders. Many charges also include homicide and domestic violence-related assault.

The tactic has helped police capture at least eight wanted fugitives since the MNPD began publishing the lists in mid-October. Two arrests were made earlier this month, and one man wanted on 16 outstanding warrants turned himself in last week.

Below are the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Dec. 21.

1. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 28, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery with a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to police, he was last seen in East Nashville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot in the head on 2021 Halloween night at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June during which police said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

3. Peyton Harris

Peyton Harris (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Peyton Harris, 27, has outstanding warrants for three counts of rape without consent, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery without consent, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in South Nashville.

4. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

Glenwan Hobson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

5. Joe DeLeon

Joe DeLeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joe DeLeon, 21, is wanted on one count of criminal homicide in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting death of a teenager in a North Nashville church parking lot.

According to police, Antonio Rudolfo, 19, drove to the church around 4 p.m. and parked in the back of the lot. A second car was seen parking next to him. The driver got out and spoke to Rudolfo for several minutes before police said they got into an argument and shots were fired.

Rudolfo died at the scene. Police identified DeLeon as a possible suspect about two weeks later. According to the MNPD, he was last seen in Antioch.

6. Aaron Newsome

Aaron Newsome (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aaron Newsome, 41, is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, parole violation, felon in possession of a handgun, public indecency and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the MNPD.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

7. Travell Price

Travell Price (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Travell Price, 44, is wanted for aggravated assault strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon. He was last seen in North Nashville.

8. David Gallardo Sanchez

David Sanchez (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

David Gallardo Sanchez, 25, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault with bodily injury and felony violation of probation, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in Midtown.

9. Princeton Gant

Princeton Gant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Princeton Gant, 31, is wanted by the MNPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault with bodily injury and felony violation of probation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

10. Jeremy S. Christie

Jeremy Christie (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeremy Christie, 44, has outstanding warrants for four counts of burglary, theft of property over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500, according to police. He was last seen in East Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.