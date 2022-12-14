NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is continuing to search for a number of suspects who have been listed as the city’s “Top 10 Most Wanted.”

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page, with several new faces making the list this week following a number of arrests.

At least eight wanted fugitives have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the lists in mid-October— one of which turned himself in earlier this week. The six new suspects appearing on the list this week are wanted on charges ranging from rape to aggravated assault.

Those who appear on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list are often considered violent offenders. Many charges also include homicide and crimes against children. Below are the suspects who made the list the week of Dec. 14.

1. Joe DeLeon

Joe DeLeon (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Joe DeLeon, 21, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. DeLeon is wanted on one count of criminal homicide in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting death of a teenager in a North Nashville church parking lot.

According to police, Antonio Rudolfo, 19, drove to the church around 4 p.m. and parked in the back of the lot. A second car was seen parking next to him. The driver got out and spoke to Rudolfo for several minutes before police said they got into an argument and shots were fired.

Rudolfo died at the scene. Police identified DeLeon as a possible suspect about two weeks later. According to the MNPD, he was last seen in Antioch.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr.

Glenwan Hobson (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

3. Savion D. McColley-McGill

Savion McColley-McGill (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

The MNPD is looking for Savion D. McColley-McGill, 20, who is wanted on 15 different charges.

Those charges include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, aggravated burglary, child endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, five counts of domestic violence assault with bodily injury, vandalism, reckless endangerment and interference with an emergency call.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

4. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

Jeffrey Thorpe (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jeffery Thorpe is wanted for questioning in the death of his 2-year-old son, who police said was shot in the head on 2021 Halloween night at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting and placed a gun on a bed. The 2-year-old then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking himself in the head.

Thorpe drove the child and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The 2-year-old was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition. Police said he passed away a few days later.

Thorpe also has several outstanding warrants. According to the MNPD, he is wanted for reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, child neglect, two counts of probation violation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to appear, theft and criminal trespassing.

One of the aggravated assault charges stems from an argument last June during which police said Thorpe pointed a handgun at a car containing the 2-year-old and his mother.

According to police, Thorpe was last seen in East Nashville.

5. Peyton Harris

Peyton Harris (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Peyton Harris, 27, has outstanding warrants for three counts of rape without consent, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery without consent, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in South Nashville.

6. Aaron Newsome

Aaron Newsome (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aaron Newsome, 41, is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, parole violation, felon in possession of a handgun, public indecency and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the MNPD.

He was last seen in East Nashville.

7. Travell Price

Travell Price (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, Travell Price, 44, is wanted for aggravated assault strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon. He was last seen in North Nashville.

8. Princeton Gant

Princeton Gant (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Princeton Gant, 31, is wanted by the MNPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault with bodily injury and felony violation of probation. He was last seen in North Nashville.

9. Dyquan A. Collins

Dyquan Collins (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dyquan Collins, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of failure to appear and domestic violence assault, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

10. Michael Harris

Michael Harris (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Harris, 56, has outstanding warrants for 14 different charges, according to the MNPD.

Those charges include six counts of failure to appear, two counts of domestic assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, vandalism, weapon-dangerous felony, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm after a domestic violence conviction.

Harris was last seen in Hermitage, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.