NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is continuing to look for a number of suspects considered to be the “most wanted” and often “most violent” in the city.

The police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is updated every Wednesday on the Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children.

Those featured on this week’s list have all appeared on the list more than once, with half of them wanted on either homicide or murder charges. Police have been looking for 29-year-old Tyrone Walker, a suspect in the shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr., since August 2021.

And two brothers believed to have shot and killed two teens at a baseball field have been on the run for a little over half a year. However, the “Most Wanted” list has reportedly been a highly effective tool in ending several manhunts.

By June 29, MNPD Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said police had received more than 50 tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects, with nearly 90% of those tips leading to an arrest.

At least 67 suspects have been arrested since the police department began publishing the list on Oct. 19, 2022. Below is a list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of August 2.

1. Chadwick Wells

Chadwick Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Chadwick Wells, 24, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has continuously appeared at the top of the list for over a month.

Police said Wells and his two brothers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field. All three brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders. Wells and his brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

Police said one of the three brothers, 20-year-old Deshawn Wells, was arrested on July 18 after investigators received a tip that he was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Anyone with information on the remaining two brothers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keondre Wells, 21, and his two brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder, according to the MNPD.

All three are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field on Jan. 16. As of July 18, police said two of them were still at large. The brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

3. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyrone Walker, 29, is named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder for the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times, according to authorities. The investigation into Holmes’s death reportedly led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman.

Police said Walker’s last location is unknown.

4. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police reported.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, police said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

5. Christopher L. Hulka

Christopher L. Hulka (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Christopher Hulka, 47, has been indicted on one count of vehicular homicide and one count of driving with a suspended license, police reported. His last location is unknown.

6. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to officials.

He has routinely been featured on the “Most Wanted” list for nearly seven months, with his first appearance on Dec. 21, 2022. Police said he was last seen in East Nashville.

7. Aliecia D. McKnight

Aliecia D. McKnight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aliecia McKnight, 19, is wanted on a long list of charges related to a string of alleged vehicle burglaries that happened before sunrise on May 6 in Hermitage.

Police initially arrested McKnight after she was reportedly caught joyriding in a stolen Kia Sorento with three other people that same day.

However, after she bonded out of jail, investigators said they learned the Kia was stolen from the same area where several vehicle burglaries had been reported. Police said they found four guns that had been stolen out of cars in the Hermitage area inside the Kia Sorento.

While the driver of the stolen Kia Sorento was rearrested, authorities are still looking for McKnight. She is charged with 14 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of theft of a firearm and nine counts of failure to appear. Police said her last location is unknown.

8. Thomas H. Beach

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police. He first appeared on the list several months ago on March 23.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

9. Kenneth M. Harris

Kenneth M. Harris (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

UPDATE: Harris was reportedly taken into custody on Aug. 1.

Kenneth Harris, 34, is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and aggravated assault by strangulation, according to police. He was last seen in East Nashville.

10. Matthew B. Severance

Matthew B. Severance (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Matthew Severance, 40, is wanted on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Metro police reported. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.