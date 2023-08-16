NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for rape have been added to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. According to authorities, the suspects on the list are considered the “most wanted” and often “most violent” offenders from each police precinct.

Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, more than half are wanted on homicide or murder charges.

The two men who were newly added to this week’s list collectively have nine outstanding warrants related to alleged sex crimes. The rest of the suspects are reoccurring faces who police have been trying to find for months, or in some cases, years.

However, tips from the public have aided detectives in ending several manhunts. During a June 29 interview, MNPD Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said 90% of tips regarding most wanted suspects have led to an arrest.

At least 70 suspects have been arrested since the police department began publishing the list on Oct. 19, 2022. Below is a list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Aug. 16.

1. Chadwick Wells

Chadwick Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Chadwick Wells, 24, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has continuously appeared at the top of the list for over a month.

Police said Wells and his two brothers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field. All three brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders. Wells and his brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

Police said one of the three brothers, 20-year-old Deshawn Wells, was arrested on July 18 after investigators received a tip that he was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Anyone with information on the remaining two brothers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keondre Wells, 21, and his two brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder, according to the MNPD.

All three are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field on Jan. 16. As of July 18, police said two of them were still at large. The brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

3. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Smith, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

4. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyrone Walker, 29, is named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder for the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times, according to authorities. The investigation into Holmes’s death reportedly led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman.

Police said Walker’s last location is unknown.

5. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police reported.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, police said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

6. Diego Camaja-Santiago

Diego Camaja-Santiago (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Diego Camaja-Santiago, 23, is a new addition to the list this week. According to police, he is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated rape with bodily injury and two counts of statutory rape. His last location is unknown.

7. Ladonte J. Groves

Ladonte Groves (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ladonte Groves, 23, is another new addition to the list. He is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and domestic assault, according to Metro police. His last location is unknown.

8. Christopher L. Hulka

Christopher L. Hulka (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Christopher Hulka, 47, has been indicted on one count of vehicular homicide and one count of driving with a suspended license, police reported. His last location is unknown.

9. Thomas H. Beach

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police. He first appeared on the list several months ago on March 23.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

10. Matthew B. Severance

Matthew B. Severance (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Matthew Severance, 41, is wanted on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Metro police reported. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.