NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of multiple counts of rape were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page, with anywhere from two to four new suspects added to the list each week for a range of violent offenses.

Outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse are some of the most common. One of the new suspects on the list this week has been indicted on sexual assault charges involving a victim under 13.

Highlighting cases on the “Most Wanted” list has led to several arrests, with eight suspects arrested just this month. One of the most recent arrests happened last week when police captured a man accused of violently raping and injuring a woman.

Officers had been searching for the rape suspect for over a month. Other cases featured on the “Most Wanted” list have dated back nearly three years, with a years-long search for two suspects in a deadly drunk driving crash coming to an end at the beginning of April.

In total, at least 32 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of April 26.

1. Gustavo Hernandes

Gustavo Hernandes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Gustavo Hernandes, 47, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. This is the first time he’s appeared on the list.

Hernandes is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 and harassment.

Police said his last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Kane D. Braden

Kane D. Braden (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kane Braden, 20, is another new addition to the list this week. According to the MNPD, Braden is wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of rape. His last location is unknown.

3. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past two months. Police said his last location is unknown.

4. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

5. India Bell

India Bell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, India Bell, 21, is wanted on one count of attempted homicide. She was last seen in Midtown.

6. Robquez Bryant

Robquez Bryant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Robquez Bryant, 24, is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants, according to police.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated strangulation, aggravated burglary, assault, domestic bodily injury, probation violation, failure to appear, three counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Bryant was last seen in Madison.

7. Darius L. Witherspoon

Darius L. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Darius Witherspoon, 36, is wanted by the MNPD for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He was last seen in North Nashville.

8. Joshua B. Westmoreland

Joshua B. Westmoreland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joshua Westmoreland, 39, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in East Nashville.

9. Deshaun M. Reed

Deshaun Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deshaun Reed, 37, is wanted on seven different outstanding warrants, police reported.

The charges against him include felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance schedule 2 and schedule 4, possession of cocaine, possession or casual exchange, theft of a firearm and a felony weapons charge.

Authorities said Reed’s last location is unknown.

10. Kelando P. Cato

Kelando Cato (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kelando Cato, 33, is wanted on outstanding warrants for especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a handgun, according to police. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.