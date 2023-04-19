NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man accused of shooting at multiple women and their children and a man wanted for an alleged kidnapping.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page, with anywhere from two to four new suspects added to the list each week for a range of violent offenses.

Outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse are some of the most common. Those who were added to the list this week are charged with several counts of aggravated assault, and one of them has an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

However, police have captured several suspects after highlighting cases on the “Most Wanted” list. Five people were taken into custody in just the first week of April, including a woman who had reportedly been on the run for over two years.

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 23, was wanted for her alleged role in an August 2020 drunk driving crash that killed two people. Others arrested this month included a man accused of robbing and threatening to kill his mother and a man believed to have shot and killed a teenager.

In total, at least 29 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of April 19.

1. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Jamion Wynn, 28, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past two months.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Wynn’s last location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. William Hall Judice

William Hall Judice (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Hall Judice, 32, has outstanding warrants for rape and three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury, according to police.

He’s also appeared at the top of the list multiple times. Authorities said Judice was last seen in West Nashville.

3. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

4. India Bell

India Bell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, India Bell, 21, is wanted on one count of attempted homicide. She was last seen in Midtown.

5. Dontae L. Thomas

Dontae L. Thomas (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dontae Thomas, 35, is a new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on nine outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of failure to appear, police reported.

According to affidavits, many of the charges stem from alleged domestic violence incidents. On March 15, police said Thomas pulled up next to a woman’s car parked near Decatur Street and Meredith Avenue, stepped out of his vehicle and began firing shots into the air.

The woman, who’s child was in the back seat, put her car in reverse and sped to the Family Safety Center. According to an affidavit, Thomas has been accused of previous incidents involving the victim, including one assault.

Officers said they later found 12 9mm empty brass shell casings on a sidewalk near where the woman had been parked.

Nearly a month later, Thomas was involved in a similar incident with another woman, according to an affidavit. On April 10, a woman told police Thomas and his girlfriend had followed her to a football field on First Avenue South.

The woman was in a car with multiple children and her friend. While stopped, her friend reportedly saw Thomas’ girlfriend hand him a gun. He then got out of his car and pointed the gun at them, according to the affidavit.

As she drove away, the woman reported hearing gun shots. According to police, Thomas’ last location is unknown.

6. Darius L. Witherspoon

Darius L. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Darius Witherspoon, 36, is wanted by the MNPD for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He was last seen in North Nashville.

7. Joshua B. Westmoreland

Joshua B. Westmoreland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joshua Westmoreland, 39, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in East Nashville.

8. Deshaun M. Reed

Deshaun M. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deshaun Reed, 37, is wanted on seven different outstanding warrants, police reported.

The charges against him include felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance schedule 2 and schedule 4, possession of cocaine, possession or casual exchange, theft of a firearm and a felony weapons charge.

Police said Reed’s last location is unknown.

9. Kelando P. Cato

Kelando P. Cato (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kelando Cato, 33, is wanted on outstanding warrants for especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a handgun. His last location is unknown.

10. Anthony Bradley-Davis

Anthony Bradley-Davis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anthony Bradley-Davis, 21, is another new addition to this week’s list. According to authorities, Bradley-Davis is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.