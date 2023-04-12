NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two new people were added to Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week, including a man wanted on seven warrants for drug and weapons charges and a convicted felon accused of robbery.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page, with anywhere from two to four new suspects added to the list each week for a range of violent offenses.

Outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse are some of the most common. The public exposure from the list has helped police capture several people wanted in violent crimes— some dating back as far as 2020.

Amid a slew of arrests last week, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Bowling Green, Kentucky helped Metro police capture the second suspect in an Aug. 2020 drunk driving crash that killed two people.

Police had been searching for 23-year-old Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, who was featured on the “Most Wanted” list along with another suspect in the case, for more than two years before her arrest.

A total of at least 29 wanted fugitives have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Below is a full list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of April 12.

1. William Hall Judice

William Hall Judice (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, William Hall Judice, 32, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

Judice, who also appeared at number one on the list last month, has outstanding warrants for rape and three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury.

He was last seen in West Nashville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

His last location is unknown.

3. Jamion Wynn

Jamion Wynn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jamion Wynn, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was previously featured at number one on the list for three weeks in a row. Police said Wynn’s last location is unknown.

4. India Bell

India Bell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the MNPD, India Bell, 21, is wanted on one count of attempted homicide. She was last seen in Midtown.

5. Darius L. Witherspoon

Darius L. Witherspoon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Darius Witherspoon, 36, is wanted by the MNPD for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He was last seen in North Nashville.

6. Thomas H. Beach

Thomas H. Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents, according to police.

The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Police said Beach is believed to have fired a pistol at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children. His last location is unknown.

7. Joshua B. Westmoreland

Joshua B. Westmoreland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joshua Westmoreland, 39, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the MNPD. He was last seen in East Nashville.

8. DeJohn R. Anderson

DeJohn R. Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

DeJohn Anderson, 22, is wanted on 13 different outstanding warrants, police reported.

The charges against him include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of probation violation, three counts of failure to appear, three counts of theft of merchandise, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Authorities said Anderson was last seen in North Nashville.

9. Deshaun M. Reed

Deshaun M. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deshaun Reed, 37, is a new addition to the list this week. He is wanted on seven different outstanding warrants.

The charges against him include felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance schedule 2 and schedule 4, possession of cocaine, possession or casual exchange, theft of a firearm and a felony weapons charge.

Police said Reed’s last location is unknown.

10. Kelando P. Cato

Kelando P. Cato (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kelando Cato, 33, who was the second new addition to the list this week, is wanted on outstanding warrants for especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a handgun. His last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.