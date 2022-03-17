NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is a finalist host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention, along with Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

If Nashville is chosen to host the event, 50,000 people are expected to make their way to the city.

According to Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau Corporation, the potential return on investment for hosting the convention is well north of $40 million to $50 million.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues will see enhanced revenue.

“Would certainly help our economy greatly with the excitement of the convention itself,” Davidson County Republican Party Chairman James Garrett said. “I was in Cleveland in 2016, and that was a very exciting time.”

Chairman Garrett told News 2 he would be happy if either the DNC or RNC came to Nashville. He believes both conventions would help highlight the city as a destination for major events.

A Republican committee will soon make the decision on whether Nashville will host the 2024 Republican National Convention.