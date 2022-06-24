NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Friday morning a small crowd was greeting drivers that passed Nashville’s Planned Parenthood.

Scott Hord was part of the crowd, but he’s no stranger to that particular spot.

“We’re here everyday fighting for the pre-born children,” he said. “Black children, white children, brown children…we’re tired of seeing them die here.”

Every day for the last seven years, Hord says he’s outside Planned Parenthood working to stop those looking to get an abortion.

“I’ve seen hundreds of moms walk out of this building after they aborted, and I’ve seen the tears, I’ve seen the pain,” he said.

But on this particular day, something groundbreaking happened.

The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade strips more than a million Tennesseans and Mississippians of their ability to control their bodies, lives and futures,” said Ashley Coffield.

Coffield is the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi and says she’s upset about the decision, but says they will do all they can to make sure patients get the guidance and resources they need.

“We are going to continue to help patients access abortions even though we can’t provide it here at home,” she said. “We are going to do everything we can to makes sure that finances and logistics does not stand in the way of any person getting the abortion care they need.”

Coffield says they launched a patient navigation and assistance program that will help those go outside of Tennessee to get an abortion, and also help with financial and logistic barriers they may face.

For Hord, the decision is something he’s excited to hear.

“We’re rejoicing down here because that decision will result in literally thousands and thousands of children in the womb have a chance at life,” he said.

But while this decision has been made, he says his work is far from done.

“It’s my calling to fight for these pre-born children, and I’ll fight until it’s completely done,” he said.

Coffield says their Planned Parenthood location in Nashville was closed Friday due to pre-planned inventory and training, but they are working to re-open their doors Saturday.

Coffield says as of now, they plan to offer abortion services at their locations in Nashville and Memphis Monday, June 27.