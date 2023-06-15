NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just one day after a man facing murder charges made his first appearance on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, officials announced he had been arrested.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Jordan Davis was indicted by a grand jury for felony first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Davis was not only added to the list of Nashville’s most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, June 14, but he was placed at the top of the list.

Then, on Thursday, June 15, MNPD’s Criminal Warrants Division announced Davis had been taken into custody outside of the county.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding Davis’ indictment or his arrest.