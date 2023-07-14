NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two days after being added to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, a teenager facing charges related to a June murder turned himself in.

Officials said 26-year-old Eric Whigham was shot multiple times on June 25 along Edgehill Avenue following a conversation with 19-year-old Christon Collins. Whigham was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Christon Collins (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to authorities, Collins surrendered on Friday, July 14. He has been charged with criminal homicide and two counts of felony probation violation.

Police said Collins had previously been sentenced to 11 months supervised probation after a July 2022 arrest for felony gun and drug charges. At that time, he was out on bond from a May 2022 incident where he was allegedly seen leaving a short-term rental property in a stolen vehicle, which resulted in a crash, causing him to be sentenced to three years probation.

In addition, officials said Collins was taken into custody for two counts of domestic assault on June 2, just over three weeks before Whigham was killed. Since those charges are pending, Collins was reportedly free on a $3,000 bond at the time of the shooting.

Collins is among at least 63 fugitives taken into custody since MNPD started publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. Authorities said the Criminal Warrants Division has received more than 50 tips about “Most Wanted” suspects since October 2022, with nearly 90% of tips leading to an arrest.