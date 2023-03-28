NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple men who have appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for crimes including homicide, attempted homicide and rape were taken into custody within the last week.

Zakar Malachi Smothers-Pugh, 28, Keesean Campbell, 24, and Jenico Buggs, 34, were all wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department on charges stemming from separate violent crimes, including a deadly shooting at a short-term rental and a near-fatal stabbing.

The string of arrests began on Thursday, March 23 after Smothers-Pugh was apprehended out of state on outstanding warrants for eight counts of rape. Authorities said Smothers-Pugh has been indicted by a grand jury.

A day later, police arrested Campbell on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and theft of property — ending a months-long manhunt.

Campbell appeared on the MNPD’s “Most Wanted” list, which is published weekly, several times before his arrest last week. The charges against him stem from a Jan. 8 deadly shooting at a short-term rental in East Nashville.

According to authorities, Campbell is believed to be among four suspects who tried to rob a group of people celebrating a birthday at the townhome. During the robbery, officials said the suspects opened fire and struck two teens.

Taurus Oglesby, 18, was found lying on the ground outside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

While two of the people believed to be responsible was arrested shortly after the shooting, police were unable to locate Campbell until last week.

Two days later, on Sunday, March 26, police found a third suspect on the “Most Wanted” list after responding to reports of a suspicious person “prowling” around Baton Rouge Drive in Hermitage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with an off-duty detective who told them a person was in his neighbor’s yard and had stolen a hedge trimmer. Officers found the suspect and chased him as he ran toward Lebanon Pike.

After he was detained, police said the suspect initially tried to impersonate another man and provided them with the wrong name and birth date. However, officers later identified him as Jenico Buggs, according to the affidavit.

Buggs was wanted on an outstanding warrant for criminal homicide and is now facing additional charges for evading arrest and criminal impersonation. According to police, he is believed to have attacked a woman with a knife on March 15.

The woman, who had recently ended a romantic relationship with Buggs, was standing in a doorway scrolling through her phone when Buggs ran from the back of the home and began stabbing her, according to an affidavit.

Authorities said she sustained multiple stab wounds to the back of her neck, right side of her neck, right side of her head, back of her head and her right and left shoulders.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where a doctor told police “all the stab wounds were in critical places that could have killed the victim,” the affidavit said.

With Buggs, Campbell and Smothers-Pugh behind bars, the MNPD has now arrested a total of 22 suspects who have appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list since the criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October.