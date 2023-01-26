NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who appeared on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, now 26, was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Damaso-Hernandez is believed to have been behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 pickup truck that killed Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, both of Centerville, on Aug. 16, 2020.

Police reported Damaso-Hernandez crossed over the eastbound lanes of Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive and crashed into a 2016 Scion driven by the Centerville residents.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.14%.

A 5-year-old girl in Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck at the time of the crash was in a child’s car seat, but she was not buckled in and suffered minor injuries.

After the crash, Damaso-Hernandez and a passenger in his truck, Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial efforts to locate the two following their release from the hospital were unsuccessful. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was assisting Metro police in trying to find the couple.

Damaso-Hernandez is among 14 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022.