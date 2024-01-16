NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives was taken into custody Monday night on over three dozen outstanding warrants related to a string of appliance thefts.

Elmer Vargas, 21, was the last outstanding suspect in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s investigation, which began in November after police said they recovered nearly 50 appliances that had been stolen from recently constructed homes.

The appliances included washers and dryers and oven ranges. In total, detectives believe there were five people involved in the thefts, resulting in more than 120 warrants issued in relation to the investigation.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hany Sharobim, 37, and Magy Ramzy, 34, the two owners of a storage unit where some of the appliances were found, were arrested and charged with five counts of theft that same month.

Another suspect, Amarea Chism, 18, was later arrested on Nov. 17 after being caught during an unrelated theft. However, Vargas and Michiah Chism, 20, of Antioch, remained on the run for some time, according to police.

After Chism was finally taken into custody on Dec. 6, the police department listed Vargas on its “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. Then, South Precinct detectives reportedly tracked Vargas down on the snowy night of Jan. 15.

Vargas is facing 43 charges related to the investigation, including 37 counts of burglary, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property greater than $10,000 but less than $60,000 and two counts of vandalism greater than $2,500 but less than $10,000.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 16, Vargas was still behind bars with a $490,000 bond. He is among at least 82 “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been taken into custody since the program was launched in October 2022. Police largely attribute the arrest rate to tips from the public.